Few details about the follow-up have been confirmed at this stage, but we know that screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams will once again be penning the scripts.

Jamie Dornan's starring role in The Tourist is already one of the TV highlights of 2022 and the BBC has now confirmed a return for his titular character – whose identity we pieced together in season 1 – for what's bound to be a hotly-anticipated season season.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the BBC's Chief Content Office Charlotte Moore enthused about the intriguing – and darkly comedic – series and pointed out the impressive viewing figures.

"In its first 30 days, 12 million people watched The Tourist – that’s twice as big as the largest show, Stay Close, on Netflix.

"The power that the BBC has to reach millions of people is far greater than we perhaps realise," she added.

Earlier this month, Dornan said he would "love" to reprise his role for a second season.

The actor told EW that "conversations" were being had about the possibility of more episodes following the success of season 1.

Creators Harry and Jack Williams previously told RadioTimes.com they were keen to make more, even though they hadn't originally planned to.

"We are talking about how we could return to this world, aren't we?" Jack Williams said.

"Yeah, this world and this tone," Harry Williams added. "I feel like we're not done with that."

In addition to The Tourist, the BBC also announced renewals for three of its biggest dramas from 2021.

Vigil, starring Suranne Jones, Martin Freeman's The Responder and the gripping prison drama Time will all be returning for second seasons.

