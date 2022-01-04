The Tourist ending explained: Who was Jamie Dornan’s character?

Arriving on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year’s Day was The Tourist – the latest series from Jack and Harry Williams, starring Jamie Dornan as a British man who wakes up in the Australian Outback after a car accident with no memory of who he is.

Those who’ve binged all six episodes will know that it’s a real whirlwind of a series, featuring a star-studded The Tourist cast and more twists and turns than you can keep track of.

If you’re struggling to keep up with the events of The Tourist’s wild series finale, there’s no need to worry – we’ve broken down the ending for you.

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Tourist and who The Man turned out to be.

Warning: major spoilers for The Tourist ahead.

What happened at the end of The Tourist?

BBC

Luci (Shalom Brune-Franklin) gets Kostas’ (Alex Dimitriades) brother – who he thought had died decades ago – on the phone, who tells him to lead a different life. Kostas decides to listen to the hallucination of his brother instead and tries to kill Luci. Elliott (Jamie Dornan) grabs Lachlan’s (Damon Herriman) gun but there’s a struggle.

Kosta is fatally shot and Lachlan drives off in search of his wife, while Luci takes a shot to the stomach. Elliott puts her in his car with the bag of money and drives her to a hospital, however she dies before he can get there.

Elliott calls Helen (Danielle Macdonald) for help, however Ethan answers and tells him to leave her alone. Helen tells her fiancée that she wants to go to Elliott’s aid before Ethan (Greg Larsen) threatens to break up with her if she calls him back. She tells Ethan that if he really loved her, then he wouldn’t keep making ultimatums and ends their engagement before calling Elliott.

Meanwhile, Lachlan tracks down his wife, kills Kosta’s men and sets her free. He then goes to the police and blames Helen for Rodney Lammon’s (Kamil Ellis) death, showing officers footage of her enjoying Elliott’s company in a Mexican restaurant and telling them she was in cahoots with Elliott.

Just before Helen sets off to find Elliott, she sees new reports revealing they’re both wanted for murder, with Lachlan leading the investigation, and the pair decide to go on the run together. When they’re chased down by police, they take customers of a restaurant hostage as Helen asks a friend of her’s to find evidence of Lachlan’s corruption.

To buy time, Elliott asks the hostage negotiator to bring him Lena Pascal – a woman he keeps seeing in the fragmented memories that return to him. Just as the police begin to swarm, Helen receives a photo, taken by a speed camera, of Lachlan driving away after killing Lammon with Elliott hand-cuffed in the passenger seat – contradicting his version of events.

The police arrest Lachlan, Helen is let free and Elliott is at the police station awaiting bail when Elena Pascal visits him, having been brought there from Adelaide. She reveals that she was a trafficking victim of Elliott’s, having been coerced into smuggling bags of heroin into Australia in her stomach which were then cut out of her by one of Elliott’s colleagues.

She tells him that he would make her smile at him to rehearse acting relaxed at the airport, which explains why his memories show her looking happy, and that he made two other women smuggle heroin however they died after the bags exploded in their stomachs.

Disgusted with who he really is, Elliott leaves the bag of Kosta’s money to Sue (whose husband was killed by Billy) (Genevieve Lemon) and tries to kill himself by crashing his car. He wakes up in hospital, this time remembering who he is, and Helen visits him to say that she wants nothing to do with him after reading his police report.

After his release from hospital, Elliott drinks a bottle of vodka and swallows a handful of pills, while Helen speaks to her coworker, who tells her that while she can’t forgive Elliott for what he did in his previous life, everyone deserves a second chance. Just as Elliott has resigned himself to death, he receives a text from Helen, an emoji of a burrito, and smiles.

Who is Jamie Dornan’s character The Man?

BBC/Stan/HBO Max & ZDF/Ian Routledge

Over the course of the series, we learn that The Man (Jamie Dornan) is actually Elliott Stanley – the former accountant for international criminal and drug lord Kostas (Alex Dimitriades).

He met Luci Miller (Shalom Brune-Franklin), a con-woman who went by multiple aliases and was Kostas’ fiancée, in Bali earlier in the year and began an affair with her. They decided to escape with $1 million of Kostas’ money and fled to Australia together, however broke up multiple times due to their tumultuous relationship.

Kostas sent his employee Marco and henchman Billy to find Elliott and Luci and retrieve the money, however Marco tipped Elliott off. He hid the money at a place in the Outback, hid his phone in a koala at a petrol station with the location of the money on for Marco to find and then drove away. This was when Billy ran him off the road and he lost his memory.

We later learn that Billy found out about Marco tipping Elliott off and subsequently buried him in a barrel underground – and so it was Marco who had been calling Elliott, asking him to rescue him.

As for who blew up the diner, Luci had planted the explosives as Marco had asked to meet up with her there and she didn’t know if she could trust him.

