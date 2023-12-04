The Tourist confirms release date for season 2 starring Jamie Dornan
Fans don't have long to wait until they are reunited with Elliot and Helen.
Jamie Dornan thriller series The Tourist hit big when it first aired on New Year's Day 2022, and it seems the BBC plans for the second season to be just as much of a breakout.
We now know that season 2 will arrive on exactly the same date next year, with the first episode airing at 9pm on 1st January 2024 on BBC One.
For those who want to binge the series early, all six episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on New Year's Day.
The second season will see both Dornan and co-star Danielle Macdonald return as Elliot Stanley and Helen Chambers, but the drama will be relocating from Australia to Ireland.
The official synopsis for season 2 says: "Set against the striking backdrop of Ireland, Elliot and Helen are confronted by friends and foes.
"As they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past, they are soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions."
The first season saw Elliot wake up in a hospital in Australia with no memory of who he was or how he ended up there.
Throughout the run, he found out that he had been involved with criminal gangs in the past, while a shocking final revelation left him questioning just what sort of a man he was.
Meanwhile, he met probationary constable Helen Chambers, with the pair becoming close over the season.
The series comes from creators Harry and Jack Williams, whose latest project Boat Story premiered in November on BBC One.
Star of that show Paterson Joseph revealed that he went back and watched The Tourist when he started filming Boat Story, in order to get a sense of the unique tone the Williams brothers created.
The Tourist season 2 starts on Monday 1st January on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
