According to the BBC, the second run will see the pair "confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past" - and if the first-look pictures are anything to go by, it certainly doesn't look like they'll have an easy run of it.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One of the snaps sees Elliot fleeing from a vehicle with a bloodied wound on his forehead, while another shows him looking roughed up as he peers from behind a curtain.

Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley in The Tourist season 2. BBC

Meanwhile, the pictures of Helen give slightly less away, but in both images, she seems to be wearing a rather anxious expression.

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers in The Tourist season 2. BBC

A fuller synopsis for the season reads that Elliot and Helen are "dragged into a long-standing family feud" which sees them interact with a number of new characters.

Those joining the cast include Industry and The Sixth Commandment star Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater and The Northman's Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy, while Outlander's Diarmaid Murtagh, Fair City's Nessa Matthews, Sing Street's Mark McKenna and Then You Run's Francis Magee all feature as members of the McDonnell family.

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers in The Tourist season 2. BBC

The second season is set to provide more of the "shocking plot twists" and "off-beat comedy" that made the first season such a hit in 2022, when it became the UK’s most-watched drama of the year across all platforms.

It will once again consist of six episodes and is penned by series creators Jack and Harry Williams, whose previous credits include The Missing, Baptiste and Angela Black.

Earlier this year, Dornan revealed that a second season had never been the original plan for the series, explaining on The Graham Norton Show, "There wasn’t meant to be [season 2], but then that many people watch something and you know how the world works."

More like this

He added: "If there’s an appetite for it, and Jack and Harry Williams – who created the show – are very smart fellas, and they’ve worked out a way of continuing the story."

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

The first season of The Tourist is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.