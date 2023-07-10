Read on for everything you need to know about The Sixth Commandment.

The first two episodes will air on Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th July at 9pm on BBC One.

The final two episodes will air the following week.

The Sixth Commandment cast: Who stars in the drama?

Timothy Spall (Mr Turner, The Damned United, Harry Potter) plays Farquhar, Anne Reid (Sanditon, Last Tango in Halifax, Coronation Street) plays Moore-Martin and Éanna Hardwicke (Smother, Fate: The Winx Saga, Normal People) plays Field.

Anne Reid as Ann Moore-Martin in in The Sixth Commandment. BBC

Other cast members include:

Annabel Scholey (The Split, Brittania, Medici) as Moore-Martin's niece Anne-Marie Blake

Sheila Hancock (Unforgotten, Delicious, Bedtime) as Farquhar's friend Liz Zettl

Ben Bailey Smith (Andor, The Split, 4 O'Clock Club) as Anne-Marie's husband Simon

Conor MacNeill (Industry) as Field's friend Martyn Smith

Adrian Rawlins (Baptiste, Chernobyl) as Farquhar's brother Ian

Amanda Root (Summerland, Unforgotten) as Farquhar's sister-in-law Sue

The Sixth Commandment true story: What's it about?

Éanna Hardwicke as Ben Field in The Sixth Commandment BBC

Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin, who lived on the same road in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, were both seduced by student Ben Field.

65-year-old Farquhar, who had previously taught at Manchester Grammar School and Stowe school, was a guest English lecturer at Buckingham University when he first met Field in 2011. Over time, Field manipulated Farquhar into believing that the student had fallen in love with him in a bid to persuade the academic to change his will.

Farquhar, who was a deeply religious man, struggled to reconcile his faith with his sexuality and as a result, he suffered from loneliness, which Field seized upon.

While living together, Field began slowly poisoning Farquhar with a potent mix of drugs and alcohol, which he would disguise in food and cups of tea. Without a medical diagnosis to explain what was happening to him, Farquhar believed he was losing his mind, and he also sustained physical injuries from falling over during states of confusion. Field also subjected Farquhar to sustained gaslighting, which included hiding his possessions and erasing his phone contacts.

On 26th October, 2015, 69-year-old Farquhar was found dead in his home by a cleaner. His death was initially ruled as accidental, a result of alcohol intoxication, but it later emerged that he had been suffocated by Field.

Sheila Hancock as Liz Zettl in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer BBC

While Farquhar was still alive, Field had lined up his next potential victim: Moore-Martin, who lived just two doors down. He also managed to convince the former headmistress that he had fallen in love with her, writing romantic poetry to her as well as messages on her mirrors addressed from God encouraging Moore-Martin to give him money.

She was also subjected to gaslighting, the pressure of which led to Moore-Martin being admitted to hospital. She wasn't drugged as extensively as Farquhar, but she did mention that Field had given her some white powder.

Moore-Martin had changed her will to benefit Field but when she became wise to his manipulation, she removed his name and cut all contact. The 83-year-old died of natural causes in May 2017.

In August 2019, 28-year-old Field was found guilty of murdering Farquhar and sentenced to a minimum sentence of 36 years. He was found not guilty of the attempted murder of Moore-Martin.

Field had admitted to duping both Farquhar and Moore-Martin into fake relationships to defraud them, but denied any involvement in their deaths.

The Sixth Commandment trailer: When can I watch it?

You can watch the chilling trailer right now.

The Sixth Commandment will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

