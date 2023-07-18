But it’s not just the chilling premise that has captured viewers’ attention, but also the striking backdrop to the tale.

The show is set in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, where Field (Éanna Hardwicke) struck up a relationship with Peter (Timothy Spall) and Ann (Anne Reid) before gaslighting and conning them out of their money, and murdering Peter in 2015.

However, the principal filming for the series took place in an entirely different location. Read on for everything you need to know about where The Sixth Commandment was filmed.

Where was The Sixth Commandment filmed?

Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment. BBC

Filming for The Sixth Commandment took place primarily in Bristol, with scenes shot in and around Blaise Estate, Flax Bourton Mortuary, South Bristol Crematorium, Portland Square, and St Anne's House.

Scenes were also filmed in the suburb of Westbury on Trym in the city, while further filming on the series took place in locations including Keynsham, Clevedon and Bath.

Locations were scouted by Bristol's Film Office, according to Bristol Post.

Where is The Sixth Commandment set?

The Sixth Commandment is set in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, where Field preyed upon Peter and was eventually convicted of his murder.

How many episodes are in The Sixth Commandment?

There are four episodes of The Sixth Commandment altogether.

The first episode aired on BBC One at 9pm on Monday 17th July.

The second is set to air on Tuesday 18th July at the same time, while the final two instalments will air on Monday and Tuesday the following week.

The Sixth Commandment airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.