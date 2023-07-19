In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Hardwicke said of his character: "There was never a day that went by that Peter and Ann weren't on my mind, and I'm glad that was the case. I think it's important that they were close to the making of this, that they're not just at the forefront of the story, but the 'why' in why we're making it.

"So I was thinking of them constantly and sometimes, because you're so close to it and you're filming it over three months, it becomes more and more moving and I felt closer to the story the further we went on."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "You don't really switch off because you go home and you've got the next day to prepare for and to think about character. It's a constant work in progress, you're always adjusting, you're always learning, you're always trying to be as faithful and true and accurate as you can. So every day I was going home and staying in it for the evening.

"And then there was a cut-off point where I would just say look, there's not much more you can do now, stop thinking about it and get some sleep. But I was in Bristol away from home for the three months so that meant I was immersed in it… because I like working that way."

Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), Ann Moore Martin (Anne Reid). Wild Mercury/Amanda Searle

Talking about the extent of his immersion in the role, Hardwicke said: "I like feeling like I have the time and space to dedicate everything to the story because it was written and created with such care and sensitivity and such dedication. And with the involvement of Peter and Ann's families, there is an extra responsibility, so you're only happy to stay in it as long as you need to.

More like this

"But after we finished filming, on the weekends, on the breaks, it was always there at the forefront of my mind. I've never worked on something like this, where the real-life story, the fact that this happened to them got under my skin so much."

Read more:

The Sixth Commandment star Reid previously explained how that the series explores the notion of "evil hiding in plain sight".

The actress said: "I think that the audience will find the whole story fascinating. But what's terrifying about this story is that this sort of terrible evil is hiding in plain sight. Ben Field could be anybody – he feels like he's a normal loving guy.

"It makes you sort of question your own life. I don't know whether I would have been taken in by someone like him, probably not. But it's very difficult to judge relationships."

The Sixth Commandment is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with the final two episodes airing on BBC One from Monday 24th July. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.