Previously, he had found a way into the life of novelist and lecturer Peter Farquhar, feigning a loving relationship while secretly drugging and gaslighting the vulnerable man, causing him to question his sanity.

Field was convicted of murdering Farquhar in 2019, but was found not guilty of the attempted murder of Moore-Martin. However, he did confess to a plot to get both to change their wills.

Reid said: “I think that the audience will find the whole story fascinating. But what's terrifying about this story is that this sort of terrible evil is hiding in plain sight. Ben Field could be anybody – he feels like he's a normal loving guy.

"It makes you sort of question your own life. I don't know whether I would have been taken in by someone like him, probably not. But it's very difficult to judge relationships."

She added: "Often you look at other people and you wonder ‘Why are they attracted to each other?’ But I've got to imagine that [it] might be because she was an intelligent woman who was being drugged, and that was tricky to play – I've never taken drugs so that was quite a challenge!"

Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke) and Ann Moore Martin (Anne Reid) in The Sixth Commandment. Wild Mercury/Amanda Searle

The actor has taken on countless roles in her career, which spans more than 65 years, including acclaimed turns in Last Tango in Halifax and Sanditon, but still felt some pressure taking on The Sixth Commandment.

"There’s a tremendous responsibility in playing somebody who was a real person... I've never taken a role before where I had to play somebody whose relatives are still alive and that’s a huge responsibility," explained Reid.

"Ann is a lively, intelligent woman and she dresses very well – I'm not playing an old lady in cardigans and jumpers, which is quite nice."

The Sixth Commandment also stars Timothy Spall (Spencer) as Peter Farquhar and Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as Ben Field, with a screenplay by Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal) and Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings) directing.

The Sixth Commandment premieres on BBC One on Monday 17th July 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

