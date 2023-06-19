The historical fantasy series has returned for season 7 and boy, has it already been a dramatic rollercoaster so far. We're only one episode in, but already fans have been left on tenterhooks after the surprise start to the premiere episode.

Outlander fans, it's time to celebrate - because the popular series is finally back on our screens.

Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe return as beloved leads Jamie and Claire Fraser, but will it be plain sailing for the pair as they navigate life with the American Revolution looming in the not-so-distant future?

According to the synopsis for the season: "The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind.

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

So, when can we expect more episodes of Outlander season 7? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule and when the second episode will be landing on our screens.

When is episode 2 of Outlander season 7 on Lionsgate+?

After its season 7 premiere on Friday 16th June 2023 at midnight ET, episodes of Outlander are set to be released weekly every Friday.

So, that means episode 2 will be available to watch this Friday 23rd June 2023.

The show airs on both Starz in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK. Lionsgate+ is a 'channel' on Amazon Prime Video that will cost you an extra £5.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

For more details on how to watch Outlander, read more here.

Outlander season 7 release schedule

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star in Outlander. Starz

The full release schedule for Outlander season 7 is below. The rest of the episodes will be released individually over the coming weeks, but the show is set to take a rather long mid-season hiatus, with the rest of season 7 being released some time in 2024.

While the release date for the second load of episodes is yet to be confirmed, we do know that the first eight episodes of the 16-episode season will be released over the coming weeks.

Episode 1: “A Life Well Lost” — Friday 16th June 2023

Episode 2: “The Happiest Place on Earth” — Friday 23rd June 2023

Episode 3: “Death Be Not Proud” — Friday 30th June 2023

Episode 4: “A Most Uncomfortable Woman” — Friday 7th July 2023

Episode 5: “Singapore” — Friday 14th July 2023

Episode 6: “Where the Waters Meet” — Friday 21st July 2023

Episode 7: “A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers” — Friday 28th July 2023

Episode 8: “Turning Points” — Friday 4th August 2023

How many episodes of Outlander season 7 are there?

This seventh season is set to be longer than others, with a whopping 16 episodes in total. As previously mentioned, though, we don't know yet when the second batch of eight episodes will be out.

We do know that the last eight episodes will be released some time in 2024.

Speaking about the future eighth and final season of Outlander, Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said: "For nearly a decade, Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

"But before we close this chapter, there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with [showrunner] Matthew Roberts, [and executive producers] Maril Davis and Ronald Moore and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

Outlander season 7 trailer

The drama is being dialled up tenfold this season as the trailer gives us a glimpse of.

Thankfully, it seems as though Claire and Jamie are seemingly alright but will the American Revolution throw a brand new spanner in the works for our familiar characters?

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

