Fans will be delighted to know that filming has officially started on Outlander season 7 , kicking off mid-way through the sixth season's release.

Outlander's latest season finale may have only just aired, but it looks like there'll only be a short "Droughtlander" before the next season lands.

The news was announced on Outlander's official Twitter account, which shared a picture of the central cast on-set together, including Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin.

The upcoming seventh season was commissioned back in March 2021, and will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel An Echo in the Bone.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Balfe (who plays Claire Fraser) said she didn't know if season 7 would also prove the time-travelling show's last outing.

"I don't know. We've only been picked up for one more season so those decisions are sort of out of our hands," she said.

"But you know, I always have said, if we have good scripts, and if the story is interesting, then why wouldn't you want to continue on?"

Read on for everything you need to know about Outlander season 7.

When will Outlander season 7 be released?

Outlander has already been confirmed for a seventh season and filming has already begun as of April 2022.

There's no release date confirmed, but the fact filming only recently began means we're likely looking

The next season will air both on Starz in the US and StarzPlay in the UK. Meanwhile, US viewers can watch previous seasons on Starz US.

How to watch Outlander season 7 on Amazon Prime Video

Outlander season 7 will eventually be available to stream on StarzPlay, which is a ‘channel’ on Amazon Prime Video that costs an extra £5.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

Alternatively, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of the service through Amazon. Download the StarzPlay app directly and you'll get a free 7-day trial.

Outlander season 7 cast: who will star in the next season?

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander season 6 Starz

Outlander season 7 will see the return of the majority of main Outlander cast members, including Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser; Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser; Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield; and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall.

Season 6 saw some major additions to the central cast, including Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds in the antagonist roles of Tom Christie, Allan Christie and Malva Christie.

However, Jessica Reynolds will not be reprising the role for the seventh season, following a major plot twist that killed off Malva Christie – although her death will no doubt overshadow the start of next season.

Is there a trailer for Outlander season 7?

There's no trailer yet for Outlander season 7, but we'll keep this page updated with any news.

Outlander is available to watch on Starz US now.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on STARZPLAY in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

