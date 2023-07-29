A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers opened with Roger and Bri questioning new arrival Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh), whose reasons for journeying to the '80s didn't sound all that believable.

But clearly, Buck wasn't the one they should have been focusing on.

Outlander: Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) STARZ

The episode opened with Rob's surprise arrival for dinner when Roger and Bri were dealing with Buck. He was keen to read over Roger's dad's hymnals and the night unfolded without a hitch. But after dinner, their guest outstayed his welcome.

When the time finally came for him to leave, Rob tugged at Bri's heartstrings by telling her the story of his divorce and being a single father. He then followed it up with an offer of taking Jemmy to the cinema with his son Bobby the following evening, saying they could have a sleepover.

But it emerged that Rob was not only reading through Roger's dad's hymnals, he was also helping himself to Roger's time travel documents.

The next night, Rob and Bri's daughter Mandy woke up screaming about Jemmy being gone, telling them that she couldn't feel her psychic connection with him anymore.

Bri called Bobby's sister, only to learn that there were no plans for movies or sleepovers, and that Rob's car had gone. Roger then realised that the box in the study that contains all of the letters from Jamie and Claire had been interfered with by Rob, who wanted to get close to the family to find out their secrets.

On the way to Craigh na Dun, Roger told Buck that Rob "accidentally" read his guide to time-travel. He had told their dinner guest that he'd made it up for fun, but Rob had come to understand that it was real.

And that's not all...

There's also the issue of "Geillis Duncan using a blood sacrifice to time travel", which could spell even more trouble for Jemmy.

Eventually, Buck and Roger reached the stones but there was nothing to be found – that is until Buck found Jemmy's scarf.

So, it's clear that Rob and Jemmy have time-traveled, but their whereabouts are unknown.

With only one episode of season 7 left before the mid-season hiatus, tension continues to mount for Roger and Bri following their child's disappearance.

We know it's almost certain that Roger won't sit at home twiddling his thumbs and will likely go back through the stones himself to find Jemmy, but will another bout of time travel spell more trouble for Roger? Especially when things back in 1777 seem to be bloodier and more dangerous than ever.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

