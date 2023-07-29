Dhawan stars as Honey alongside Rheon's Molina, who are "two mismatched professionals forced together on a job", according to the series synopsis.

If the recently released and very tense trailer is anything to go by, this is one watch that is as perplexing as it is intriguing, and viewers will undoubtedly be left on the edge of their seats with this series as there's set to be many "twists and turns" according to Dhawan.

Molina (Iwan Rheon) and Honey (Sacha Dhawan) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about Wolf, he said: “It's a brilliant blend of genres. The producer of it is Nikki Wilson, who worked on Doctor Who. And it's made by Hartswood, you know, obviously Steven Moffat worked on Doctor Who, they made Sherlock, Inside Man. So it's an amazing team and it's an amazing blend of genres."

He continued: "So it's crime, horror, sickly humour, and there's two narratives in it. My character features in the second narrative with an amazing actor called Iwan Rheon, who was Ramsey in Game of Thrones. It's a very kind of dark story, but full of twists and turns.

"I'm really excited for people to see it. It's not quite what people think it's going to be. And it's great that the BBC are doing something like this.”

The six-part crime drama is based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels and follows two parallel storylines. According to the synopsis: "DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?

"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time."

The rest of the cast include Sian Reese-Williams (Line of Duty), Juliet Stevenson (Secret Invasion), Owen Teale (The Rig) and Annes Elwy (The Light in the Hall).

Dhawan – who has also had roles in The Great, Suspect and Dracula – also spoke ahead of Wolf's release and revealed that the drama really is unlike something that people would've seen on British television.

He said: "I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode one I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before."

Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

