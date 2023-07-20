The show’s cast also features major stars including Sacha Dhawan, Iwan Rheon, Juliet Stevenson and Owen Teale, but when can fans expect to see the blood-splattered series, what’s it about and who else is in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about Wolf on BBC One.

When will Wolf be released on BBC One?

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffery in Wolf. BBC

It has now been confirmed exactly when viewers will get a chance to see Wolf – the first episode will air on Monday 31st July at 9pm on BBC One.

New episodes will then air on Mondays and Tuesdays until all six episodes have aired, while they will all immediately be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired.

What is Wolf about?

Honey (Sacha Dhawan) and Molina (Iwan Rheon) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Wolf is based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels, being named after the last novel in the seven-part series which was released in 2014.

The books have been adapted by Suspicion writer Megan Gallagher, while the series has been produced by Hartswood Films (The Devil’s Hour, Inside Man) and APC Studios (The Light In The Hall).

The official synopsis for the series says: "DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?

"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting, and deeply disturbing race against time."

Wolf cast - Ukweli Roach, Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon star

Juliet Stevenson and Owen Teale as Matilda and Oliver Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf. BBC

The cast of Wolf is led by The Midwich Cuckoos star Ukweli Roach, while Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan and Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon both also take on major roles.

The rest of the main cast is filled out by Sian Reese-Williams (Line of Duty), Juliet Stevenson (Secret Invasion), Owen Teale (The Rig) and Annes Elwy (The Light in the Hall).

You can find a full list of the main cast for the series here:

Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery

Sacha Dhawan as Honey

Iwan Rheon as Molina

Sian Reese-Williams as DI Lincoln

Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

Owen Teale as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor Ferrers

Wolf trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Wolf right here now.

Wolf will be released on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Monday 31st July.

