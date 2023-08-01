While one follows Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon's mysterious characters and the Anchor-Ferrers family played by Juliet Stevenson, Owen Teale and Annes Elwy, the other stars Ukweli Roach as Jack.

But is the series a wholly original story or is it based on a book? Read on for everything you need to know about the basis for the BBC series Wolf.

Is Wolf based on a book?

Wolf. BBC

It is. Wolf is based on the book of the same name by Mo Hayder, which was released in 2014.

Wolf was the last novel of Mo Hayder's released before her death in 2021. One more novel of Hayder's has since been released in 2022, published under the pseudonym Theo Clare. Another Theo Clare novel is expected this year, but neither of these are related to or in the same series as Wolf.

Are there more novels in the Jack Caffery series?

Jack Caffrey (Ukweli Roach) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/James Pardon

There are, but because Wolf is the last novel in the Jack Caffery series, all of them precede the story told in the BBC series.

There are six other novels in the Jack Caffery series, with the first having been released in 2000.

You can find the full list of Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder here:

Birdman (2000) The Treatment (2001) Ritual (2008) Skin (2009) Gone (2010) Poppet (2013) Wolf (2014)

Will another of the Jack Caffery novels be adapted for Wolf season 2?

Jack Caffrey (Ukweli Roach) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/James Pardon

At this point no announcement has been made regarding the future of Wolf beyond this first season.

If a second season were to be confirmed, it is unclear at this time whether it would tell a brand-new story from writer and creator Megan Gallagher or whether it would adapt one of Mo Hayder's previous novels and edit the chronology so it fits in after Wolf.

Gallagher previously said that it's "not often you’re handed a world like the one Mo Hayder built" and that "getting to play around in what she created has genuinely been the highlight of my career". Does that means she'd be interested in coming back for a second season?

For now we will just have to wait and see whether there is more from Ukweli Roach's Jack Caffery on the cards.

