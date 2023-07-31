The series features some stunning locations, not least the enormous and isolated Anchor-Ferrers house. But just where is the series set and where was it filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about where Wolf was filmed.

Where is Wolf set?

Jack Caffrey (Ukweli Roach) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Wolf is set primarily in Wales, while there are also scenes set in London, where Ukweli Roach's Jack Caffery has returned to, having worked in Cardiff and Newport.

Meanwhile, the Anchor-Ferrers house is located in an unspecified part of Monmouthshire.

Where was Wolf filmed?

Oliver Anchor-Ferrers (Owen Teale) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Filming on Wolf took place across south Wales in 2022, including in Monmouthshire - where large parts of the series are set. There were also scenes filmed at the Enfys studios in Cardiff.

Dawn Bowden, deputy minister for arts and sport in Wales, visited the set at the time and said: "I'm delighted to get a sneak peek at this production in progress. It really is a production rooted in Wales, making the most of our fabulous Welsh landscapes – and, of course, Welsh talent and crew."

The cast also spoke about filming in the country, with Iwan Rheon, who plays Molina, saying: "It's lovely to be back working in Wales, as always. Obviously I'm Welsh and grew up in Wales, so it has a very dear place in my heart.

"It's been really great to get to use the landscapes here; Wales has quite a wide variety of landscapes, so you can really make it look like anything.

"It’s a really beautiful place to film. I think more and more things are being made here, so the crews are fantastic - great professionals in every department, which is amazing. Wales is just as good as anywhere to film."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Owen Teale, who plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, said: "We were shooting Wolf very near to where I grew up, and it’s utterly amazing to me because I'm of the generation that there wasn't that much filming here when I was young. So becoming an actor meant me leaving Wales. That's not necessarily true, but that's how it felt.

"Now as an actor, I'm asked to come back quite readily to where I grew up and everything you could possibly need is here. The Anchor-Ferrers house, for instance, is a Georgian beauty. I never knew it even existed because it's hidden from the road.

"Wales has got everything you need. It’s naturally got the mountains and the wonderful coastline, some of those locations could look like California or some of the beaches in Australia. They could substitute for anywhere.

More like this

"You then have great studios and crew here now, a lot of investment has gone into the industry here in Wales. It’s really exciting and it’s so lovely to come home."

Wolf is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.