Meanwhile a parallel storyline featuring actors including Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon follows the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, who find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games.

But who else stars in the show's central cast and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Wolf.

Wolf cast: Who stars in the BBC thriller?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Wolf. Read on below for more info about who the main characters are and where you've seen the actors before.

Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery

Sacha Dhawan as Honey

Iwan Rheon as Molina

Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

Owen Teale as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor Ferrers

Sian Reese-Williams as DI Lincoln

Ciarán Joyce as DI Prody

Kai Owen as DI Matthews

Anthony Webster as Ivan Penderecki

Gethin Alderman as Minnet Kable

Kezia Burrows as Veronica

Emily Adara as Sophie

Karl Johnson as Colonel Frink

Tim Treloar as Walking Man

Zadeiah Campbell-Davies as Emily

Gwïon Morris Jones as Hugo

Emma Cooney as Bethany

Hywel Simons as Robbie

Amanda Drew as Driscoll

Ukweli Roach plays DI Jack Caffery

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffery in Wolf BBC

Who is DI Jack Caffery? Jack is a police detective who lives in London and previously worked in Wales. He is obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s. He's a long wolf whose trauma has shaped his personality.

Where have I seen Ukweli Roach? Roach is best-known for his roles in series including Blindspot, The Midwich Cuckoos, Annika and Humans, as well as in series such as Grantchester, Starlings and Silk.

Sacha Dhawan plays Honey

Honey (Sacha Dhawan) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Who is Honey? Honey is a sharp and focused professional on a job with Molina, who shows up at the home of the Anchor-Ferrers family.

Where have I seen Sacha Dhawan? Dhawan is best-known for his role as The Master in Doctor Who, while he has also had major roles in series including The Great, Iron Fist, Suspect, Dracula, Sherlock, In the Club, Line of Duty and Last Tango in Halifax. In film, he has appeared in The History Boys, After Earth, The Lady in the Van and The Boy with the Topknot.

Iwan Rheon plays Molina

Molina (Iwan Rheon) and Honey (Sacha Dhawan) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Who is Molina? Molina is Honey's hapless partner on their job, who also shows up at the home of the Anchor-Ferrers family.

Where have I seen Iwan Rheon? Rheon is best-known for playing Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones and Simon Bellamy in Misfits. He has also had roles in series including The Light in the Hall, Riviera, Inhumans, Vicious and Our Girl, and in films such as Hurricane, Berlin, I Love You and Barbarians.

Juliet Stevenson plays Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

Matilda Anchor-Ferrers (Juliet Stevenson) in Wolf BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Who is Matilda Anchor-Ferrers? Matilda is an upper middle class woman from a wealthy family. She and her husband Oliver have two children, including their daughter Lucia.

Where have I seen Juliet Stevenson? Stevenson is best-known for starring in films such as Emma, Bend it Like Beckham, Nicholas Nickleby and Diana, while he TV roles include appearances in The Village, Atlantis, Riviera, Death in Paradise, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Professor T and Secret Invasion.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Owen Teale plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

Oliver Anchor-Ferrers (Owen Teale) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Who is Oliver Anchor-Ferrers? Oliver is Matilda's husband and father to their two children. He is a self-made, successful businessman who is recovering from a heart transplant.

Where have I seen Owen Teale? Teale has appeared in a number of high profile British and US series, including Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches, Line of Duty, Stella, Torchwood and The Rig, while he has also appeared in recent films such as Tolkien and Save the Cinema.

Annes Elwy plays Lucia Anchor-Ferrers

Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor Ferrers in Wolf BBC

Who is Lucia Anchor-Ferrers? Lucia is the daughter of Matilda and Oliver, who has been in the shadow of her more successful brother.

Where have I seen Annes Elwy? Elwy has previously appeared in series including Little Women, Hidden and The Light in the Hall, as well as the films The Passing, The Feast and The Toll.

Sian Reese-Williams plays DI Lincoln

DI Lincoln (Sian Reese-Williams) in Wolf BBC/YouTube

Who is DI Lincoln? DI Lincoln was responsible for the original investigation into a case called the Donkey Pitch murders. She has a history with Jack, who wants to prove a point to her that she was wrong.

Where have I seen Sian Reese-Williams? Reese Williams is best-known for her roles in Emmerdale, Holby City and Hidden, while she has also appeared in Line of Duty, Silent Witness and Vera.

Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.