Wolf cast: Meet the characters and actors in BBC One thriller
Ukweli Roach, Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon lead the cast of the new BBC thriller.
New BBC thriller Wolf comes from Sherlock and Inside Man producers Hartswood Films and is based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder.
It follows Jack, a police officer played by Ukweli Roach, who is obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s, and finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others.
Meanwhile a parallel storyline featuring actors including Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon follows the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, who find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games.
But who else stars in the show's central cast and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Wolf.
Wolf cast: Who stars in the BBC thriller?
Here are the main cast members and characters in Wolf. Read on below for more info about who the main characters are and where you've seen the actors before.
- Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery
- Sacha Dhawan as Honey
- Iwan Rheon as Molina
- Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers
- Owen Teale as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers
- Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor Ferrers
- Sian Reese-Williams as DI Lincoln
- Ciarán Joyce as DI Prody
- Kai Owen as DI Matthews
- Anthony Webster as Ivan Penderecki
- Gethin Alderman as Minnet Kable
- Kezia Burrows as Veronica
- Emily Adara as Sophie
- Karl Johnson as Colonel Frink
- Tim Treloar as Walking Man
- Zadeiah Campbell-Davies as Emily
- Gwïon Morris Jones as Hugo
- Emma Cooney as Bethany
- Hywel Simons as Robbie
- Amanda Drew as Driscoll
Ukweli Roach plays DI Jack Caffery
Who is DI Jack Caffery? Jack is a police detective who lives in London and previously worked in Wales. He is obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s. He's a long wolf whose trauma has shaped his personality.
Where have I seen Ukweli Roach? Roach is best-known for his roles in series including Blindspot, The Midwich Cuckoos, Annika and Humans, as well as in series such as Grantchester, Starlings and Silk.
Sacha Dhawan plays Honey
Who is Honey? Honey is a sharp and focused professional on a job with Molina, who shows up at the home of the Anchor-Ferrers family.
Where have I seen Sacha Dhawan? Dhawan is best-known for his role as The Master in Doctor Who, while he has also had major roles in series including The Great, Iron Fist, Suspect, Dracula, Sherlock, In the Club, Line of Duty and Last Tango in Halifax. In film, he has appeared in The History Boys, After Earth, The Lady in the Van and The Boy with the Topknot.
Iwan Rheon plays Molina
Who is Molina? Molina is Honey's hapless partner on their job, who also shows up at the home of the Anchor-Ferrers family.
Where have I seen Iwan Rheon? Rheon is best-known for playing Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones and Simon Bellamy in Misfits. He has also had roles in series including The Light in the Hall, Riviera, Inhumans, Vicious and Our Girl, and in films such as Hurricane, Berlin, I Love You and Barbarians.
Juliet Stevenson plays Matilda Anchor-Ferrers
Who is Matilda Anchor-Ferrers? Matilda is an upper middle class woman from a wealthy family. She and her husband Oliver have two children, including their daughter Lucia.
Where have I seen Juliet Stevenson? Stevenson is best-known for starring in films such as Emma, Bend it Like Beckham, Nicholas Nickleby and Diana, while he TV roles include appearances in The Village, Atlantis, Riviera, Death in Paradise, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Professor T and Secret Invasion.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Owen Teale plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers
Who is Oliver Anchor-Ferrers? Oliver is Matilda's husband and father to their two children. He is a self-made, successful businessman who is recovering from a heart transplant.
Where have I seen Owen Teale? Teale has appeared in a number of high profile British and US series, including Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches, Line of Duty, Stella, Torchwood and The Rig, while he has also appeared in recent films such as Tolkien and Save the Cinema.
Annes Elwy plays Lucia Anchor-Ferrers
Who is Lucia Anchor-Ferrers? Lucia is the daughter of Matilda and Oliver, who has been in the shadow of her more successful brother.
Where have I seen Annes Elwy? Elwy has previously appeared in series including Little Women, Hidden and The Light in the Hall, as well as the films The Passing, The Feast and The Toll.
Sian Reese-Williams plays DI Lincoln
Who is DI Lincoln? DI Lincoln was responsible for the original investigation into a case called the Donkey Pitch murders. She has a history with Jack, who wants to prove a point to her that she was wrong.
Where have I seen Sian Reese-Williams? Reese Williams is best-known for her roles in Emmerdale, Holby City and Hidden, while she has also appeared in Line of Duty, Silent Witness and Vera.
Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.