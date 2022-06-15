How to watch The Man Who Fell to Earth in the UK

The series features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Bill Nighy, Jimmi Simpson and more acclaimed actors, in what is a continuation of the 1976 David Bowie film.

The Man Who Fell to Earth has been airing in the US for the past couple of months and has picked up strong reviews for the performances of its starry cast.

That film was itself an adaptation of a classic 1963 novel, meaning this series has a lot to live up to, in its tale of an alien who arrives on Earth looking for a way to save his own planet.

But how and when can you watch the series in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Where to watch The Man Who Fell to Earth in the UK

Aimee Spinks/Showtime

The Man Who Fell to Earth premiered on 24th April 2022 in the US on Showtime. However, in the UK we have yet to receive the episodes.

That is, until now. We finally have confirmation that the series will premiere on Paramount Plus when it launches in the UK this month, meaning we’ll get episodes from Wednesday 22nd June 2022. Count us excited.

How is the series related to the David Bowie film?

GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty

The series is not only based somewhat on the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, but also acts as a continuation of the story told in Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 film.

That film starred David Bowie as Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who visits Earth searching for a way to save his own planet, but who falls victim to human vices including alcohol addiction.

This new series stars Bill Nighy in Bowie’s role, playing an older version of Newton. However, the focus of the series lands more on a new alien played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who arrives on Earth in an attempt to complete Newton’s failed mission.

The official synopsis for the series states: “An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) arrives on Earth with a mission: to learn to become human and find the one woman (Naomie Harris) who can help save his species. Together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours.”

The Man Who Fell to Earth cast – Chiwetel Ejiofor stars

Parisa Taghizadeh / Showtime

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as the titular alien, named Faraday. Meanwhile, Naomie Harris (No Time to Die, Venom: Let There Be Carnage) plays Justin Falls, the woman he is looking for.

Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Doctor Who) also stars as Thomas Jerome Newton, the role David Bowie played in the 1976 film.

Here’s a full list of the cast for The Man Who Fell to Earth:

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Faraday

Naomie Harris as Justin Falls

Annelle Olaleye as Molly Falls

Clarke Peters as Josiah Falls

Bill Nighy as Thomas Jerome Newton

Jimmi Simpson as Spencer Clay

Kate Mulgrew as Drew Finch

Sonya Cassidy as Edie Flood

Joana Ribeiro as Lisa Dominguez

Rob Delaney as Hatch Flood

Tanya Moodie as Portia

Josh Herdman as Terry

Martha Plimpton as Officer K Faraday

Juliet Stevenson as Sister Mary Lou

Zoë Wanamaker as Watt

Victoria Smurfit as Penny Morgan

Art Malik as Henning Khan

The Man Who Fell to Earth trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Man Who Fell to Earth right here now.

The Man Who Fell to Earth will air on Paramount Plus in the UK from 22nd June 2022. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

