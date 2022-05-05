The series is based on Danish series Forhøret and stars James Nesbitt as Danny Frater, a veteran detective on a mission to find the truth after his estranged daughter dies.

Channel 4 drama Suspect is shaping up to something special, with a stacked cast and a thrilling premise to boot.

When the series was first announced last year, James Nesbitt, said: "I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script.

"Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter's untimely death, and I really can't wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent."

With new images for the series featuring the cast now released, it seems like we shouldn't have too long to wait for the crime thriller to hit screens.

Suspect release date speculation

Suspect (Jackie) Channel 4

We don't yet have a release date for the show but with first look images now available we'd expect it to arrive on our screens sooner rather than later.

We'll keep this page updated with any news as and when we get it, so hopefully should be able to give an exact air date shortly.

What is Suspect about?

The official synopsis for the eight-part series says that it follows veteran detective, Danny Frater (Nesbitt), who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman’s body, but gets a devastating shock when the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King).

The synopsis continues: "Danny is traumatised by the news that according to the post-mortem report, she’s taken her own life. Danny and Christina had a complicated father-daughter relationship in recent years, but he refuses to accept that she would have ended her own life. He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child."

What follows is a series of intense exchanges between Frater and those closest to Christina, with each episode taking the form of a two-hander. Frater speaks Christina's partner Nicola (Niamh Algar), her best friend Maia (Antonia Thomas), her business partner Jaisal (Sacha Dhawan), her godfather Ryan (Sam Heughan), her mentor Harry (Richard E Grant) and her mother Susannah (Anne-Marie Duff).

The synopsis says that through these discussions "Danny learns about his daughter’s descent into delinquency. He is forced to confront his own failings as a father whilst struggling to make sense of a mass of contradictory testimony and circumstantial evidence, and he must decide who, if anyone, is responsible for Christina’s death and what he’s going to do about it."

Suspect cast: James Nesbitt leads an all-star ensemble

Suspect - Channel 4 02 Channel 4

The cast for Suspect is absolutely stacked with A-listers, with stars from Doctor Who, Outlander, Death in Paradise and Loki taking on key roles alongside Nesbitt. Find the full cast list for the series below:

James Nesbitt - Danny Frater

Joely Richardson - Jackie

Anne-Marie Duff - Susannah

Richard E. Grant - Harry

Ben Miller - Richard

Niamh Algar - Nicola

Antonia Thomas - Maia

Sacha Dhawan - Jaisal

Sam Heughan - Ryan

Imogen King - Christina

Suspect trailer

There isn't a trailer available for Suspect just yet but we'll keep this page updated as soon as we have one.

Suspect will air on Channel 4 later in 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

