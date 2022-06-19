The series cast is led by James Nesbitt (Cold Feet), alongside the likes of Loki star Richard E Grant and Outlander 's Sam Heughan.

Channel 4's new thriller Suspect features an ensemble cast of would-be suspects, as a detective investigates his daughter's death.

According to the broadcaster's synopsis: “When veteran detective Danny Frater (James Nesbitt) turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman’s body, he gets a devastating shock; the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King).

“He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Suspect.

James Nesbitt plays Danny Frater

James Nesbitt plays Danny Frater in Suspect

Who is Danny Frater? A veteran detective whose estranged daughter, Christina, is found dead, leading Danny to become obsessed with solving the case - and learning more about the daughter he realises he never truly knew.

Nesbitt said of his character: “I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script."

Where have I seen James Nesbitt before? On the big screen, he's perhaps best known as the dwarf Bofur in The Hobbit film trilogy alongside Martin Freeman. Otherwise, he's known for the likes of Cold Feet (as Andy Williams), Lucky Man, Stay Close, Line of Duty, Bloodlands, The Missing, Cherrybomb, Walking Ned, and Match Point.

Joely Richardson plays Jackie

Joely Richardson plays Jackie in Suspect Channel 4

Who is Jackie? A pathologist who works with Danny.

Where have I seen Joely Richardson before? The daughter of Vanessa Redgrave, Richardson played Anita in the live action version of 101 Dalmatians, and Charlotte Selton in The Patriot. She plays Ethel Cripps in the upcoming TV adaptation of The Sandman, and is otherwise known for roles in the likes of Nip/Tuck, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Tudors (as Catherine Parr), Vampire Academy, and TV series Lady Chatterley.

Anne-Marie Duff plays Susannah

Anne-Marie Duff plays Susannah inSuspect Channel 4

Who is Susannah? Danny's ex-wife, and mother to Christina.

Where have I seen Anne-Marie Duff before? She played Violet Miller in the the film Suffragette, and Julia in the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy. She played Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, and more recently Erin Wiley in Netflix's Sex Education and Ma Costa in His Dark Materials.

Richard E Grant plays Harry

Richard E. Grant And James Nesbitt in Suspect

Who is Harry? Christina's mentor.

Where have I seen Richard E Grant before? Oscar-nominated for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the actor recently had a scene-stealing turn in the Disney Plus series Loki (as "Classic Loki"), and is otherwise known for roles in the likes of Withnail & I, Gosford Park, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Girls, and the upcoming adaptation Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson.

Ben Miller plays Richard

Ben Miller plays Richard in Suspect

Who is Richard? Danny’s boss, the Detective Superintendent.

Where have I seen Ben Miller before? He recently payed Lord Featherington in Bridgerton season 1, and is known for Paddington 2, Professor T, Johnny English, and of course, as one half of the BBC comedy sketch series The Armstrong and Miller Show.

Niamh Algar plays Nicola

Niamh Algar plays Nicola in Suspect

Who is Nicola? Christina's wife.

Where have I seen Niamh Algar before? She played a key role in the devastating The Virtues, and has starred in MotherFatherSon, Pure, Raised by Wolves, Deceit, and The Bisexual.

Antonia Thomas plays Maia

Antonia Thomas plais Maia in Suspect

Who is Maia? A lap-dance club manager and the best friend of Christina, Danny's late daughter.

Where have I seen Antonia Thomas before? She's best known for her leading roles as Dr. Claire Browne in The Good Doctor, Evie in Lovesick, and as Alisha in Misfits. She's also starred in Sunshine on Leith, the anthology series Small Axe, and The Musketeers.

Sacha Dhawan plays Jaisal

Sacha Dhawan plays Jaisal in Suspect

Who is Jaisal? A drug dealer.

Where have I seen Sacha Dhawan before? He's played Orlo in the first two seasons of The Great, and starred in Doctor Who in the role of antagonist The Master. Other past projects have included Iron Fist, The Boy with the Topknot, The Prince, Dracula, Sherlock, and Mr Selfridge.

Sam Heughan plays Ryan

Sam Heughan plays Ryan in Suspect

Who is Ryan? Danny's ex-police partner.

Where have I seen Sam Heughan before? He's best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the time-travelling drama Outlander, a role he's held since 2014. He also has appeared in To Olivia, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and SAS: Red Notice.

Imogen King plays Christina

Who is Christina? Danny's estranged daughter who dies in episode 1.

Where have I seen Imogen King before? She's known for The Bay, Clique, Darkest Hour, The Messenger, and Hotel Portofino.

Suspect begins at 9pm on Channel 4 tonight (19th June). Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

