He said: "When we first meet Jon, all is not what it seems. He has this outer layer – what he's claiming to be – and an inner layer, where we see the real him. He holds himself together at first, but we see him unravel. He has a very fun arc... He visits Susannah originally to help him quit smoking and to undergo a therapy session.

"But he’s an extreme, very damaged person and in need of serious help. Anne-Marie’s character should not be helping him, but for some reason, they are drawn together. There’s a definite power struggle between the two of them, and it’s interesting to watch how they approach things, both coming from two different worlds of extreme grief and pain."

Anne-Marie Duff as Susannah Newman and Dominic Cooper as Jon in Suspect Channel 4 / Toon Aerts

He continued: "It's unusual for a show to take you on this much of a journey – given what Jon and Susannah learn about each other at the start of the first episode to what is revealed at the end is truly staggering. It’s a special first episode. You discover a lot in a very short space of time."

Alongside Cooper, other stars joining for this season include Tamsin Greig, Vinette Robinson, Eddie Marsan, Céline Buckens, Nicholas Pinnock and Gina McKee, while the only returnees are Duff and Ben Miller.

Miller also spoke about his role in season 2, saying "there's a bit more to it this time", in comparison with season 1.

He said: "In series 1, it was kind of hard to figure out exactly where Richard stood in all of this. In this series, it's become a little more developed – you find out a little bit more about him.

"I knew roughly what the character's journey would be throughout the entirety of the stories. And yeah, I really like it."

Suspect season 2 will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 17th July on Channel 4.

