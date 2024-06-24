In the trailer, Susannah can be seen rocked to her core when Jon confesses he is going to kill someone that night.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Ben Miller (Professor T), Tamsin Greig, Vinette Robinson (The Gathering) and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) can all be seen, as Duff's character finds herself in deep trouble.

"They all say the same thing, they call for their mothers," Jon says as he strokes Susannah's face as the trailer concludes.

More like this

You can watch the full trailer below.

Season 2 of Suspect will pick up just where season 1 left off, with Susannah continuing to struggle with the death of her daughter but having to deal with having a serial killer as a client.

According to the synopsis: "When a mysterious new client, Jon, admits under hypnosis that he is a murderer and intends on killing another young female that evening, Susannah knows he must be stopped at all costs."

Read more:

The synopsis continues: "When he escapes before the police arrive, and as her former lover detective superintendent Richard Grove is refusing to take action, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save Sapphire’s life, the way she couldn’t do with her own daughter."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Suspect season 2 comes to Channel 4 this summer, season 1 is available to stream on Channel 4 now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.