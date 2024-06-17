While the pair were previously seen trying to figure out the truth behind their daughter's unexpected death, this season will see Duff's Susannah faced with a mysterious new client, Jon, played by The Gold's Dominic Cooper.

We have our first look at Cooper in the role as Jon (above), looking slightly bleary-eyed as he looks at Susannah.

Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman and Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Grove in Suspect season 2. Channel 4

In another image, it's clear to see that Susannah is stressed about something and looks confused as she has a conversation in what looks to be a train station.

More like this

But with new tensions also comes a brand new cast of characters which include the likes of Professor T's Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves, who we also get a glimpse of as he stares intently at Susannah.

Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Grove in Suspect season 2. Channel 4

Friday Night Dinner's Tamsin Greig also joins the season 2 cast as Natasha Groves, while The Gathering's Vinette Robinson is Louisa McAdams.

The rest of the Suspect season 2 cast also includes Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) as Alistair Underwood, Celine Buckens (The Castaways) as Sapphire, Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) as Joseph Buckley and Gina McKee (Bodyguard) as Kate.

Fans of the first season will be pleased to know that season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, with Susannah still struggling with the death of her daughter but also now having to contend with the fact she now has a serial killer as a client.

Read more:

According to the synopsis: "When a mysterious new client, Jon, admits under hypnosis that he is a murderer and intends on killing another young female that evening, Susannah knows he must be stopped at all costs."

The synopsis continues: "When he escapes before the police arrive, and as her former lover detective superintendent Richard Grove is refusing to take action, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save Sapphire’s life, the way she couldn’t do with her own daughter."

Adapted from the Danish original Forhøret (Face to Face), which was created by Christoffer Boe and written by Boe and Anna Juul, this new season has been produced by Eagle Eye Drama (in association with Happy Duck Films and the Belgian Tax Shelter) and will debut on Channel 4 in the UK this summer. It will also premiere this autumn on BritBox International in the US and Canada.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Suspect season 2 comes to Channel 4 this summer, season 1 is available to stream on Channel 4 now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.