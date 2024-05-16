He is determined to right his wrongs and unravel the truth behind the events that led him to prison, while also reconnecting with his estranged daughter Carly (Peake).

The majority of the cast for the series and many members of the crew are deaf or use British Sign Language (BSL).

Rose Ayling-Ellis Yellowbelly

Gurney said: "William’s scripts are electrifying and it’s a privilege to bring Brennan to life in this gripping tale of revenge, redemption and reconciliation."

More like this

Read more:

Meanwhile, Duff added: "I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this very exciting production. It is rare to witness a narrative where the audience is taken on a journey with a very different set of senses.

"It’s about our need to acknowledge each other’s truths- both inside our own families and beyond. The team is so extraordinary. I feel very honoured to be rubbing shoulders with them."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "It’s no surprise that William Mager’s layered, intelligent and utterly compelling scripts have attracted a cast and crew of such exceptional calibre to bring this story to the BBC. A thriller like no other, this is a reunion you won’t want to miss."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Duff will play Christine, who is desperate to find Brennan and get to the truth of what he did, while Marsan will play Stephen Renworth, Christine’s protective boyfriend, and Ayling-Ellis will play her daughter, Miri.

The cast will also include Stephen Collins (Dune), Ace Mahbaz (Small World), Sophie Stone (Doctor Who), Olive Gray (Halo), Joe Sims (Renegade Nell), Julian Peedle-Calloo (Louder Than Words), Cherie Gordon (Boat Story), Rinkoo Barpaga (You Don’t Know Me), James Joseph Boyle, Brian Duffy, Joanne Harrison and David Hirshman.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.