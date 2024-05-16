Eddie Marsan, Anne-Marie Duff and Rose Ayling-Ellis join BBC revenge thriller
The trio will star in a four-part series, titled Reunion.
The BBC has announced that it is in production on a new four-part revenge thriller, Reunion, which is filming in Sheffield and comes from deaf writer William Mager.
The series, which stars Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis, will follow Daniel Brennan (Gurney), a deaf man and recently released prisoner, who is unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and is shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his crime.
He is determined to right his wrongs and unravel the truth behind the events that led him to prison, while also reconnecting with his estranged daughter Carly (Peake).
The majority of the cast for the series and many members of the crew are deaf or use British Sign Language (BSL).
Gurney said: "William’s scripts are electrifying and it’s a privilege to bring Brennan to life in this gripping tale of revenge, redemption and reconciliation."
Meanwhile, Duff added: "I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this very exciting production. It is rare to witness a narrative where the audience is taken on a journey with a very different set of senses.
"It’s about our need to acknowledge each other’s truths- both inside our own families and beyond. The team is so extraordinary. I feel very honoured to be rubbing shoulders with them."
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "It’s no surprise that William Mager’s layered, intelligent and utterly compelling scripts have attracted a cast and crew of such exceptional calibre to bring this story to the BBC. A thriller like no other, this is a reunion you won’t want to miss."
Duff will play Christine, who is desperate to find Brennan and get to the truth of what he did, while Marsan will play Stephen Renworth, Christine’s protective boyfriend, and Ayling-Ellis will play her daughter, Miri.
The cast will also include Stephen Collins (Dune), Ace Mahbaz (Small World), Sophie Stone (Doctor Who), Olive Gray (Halo), Joe Sims (Renegade Nell), Julian Peedle-Calloo (Louder Than Words), Cherie Gordon (Boat Story), Rinkoo Barpaga (You Don’t Know Me), James Joseph Boyle, Brian Duffy, Joanne Harrison and David Hirshman.
