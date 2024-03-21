However, with plenty still to be explored in future seasons, what is the likelihood we will get to see more episodes? Has the series been renewed yet, and when would the new episodes be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about Halo season 3.

Will there be a Halo season 3?

Danny Sapani as Admiral Keyes in Halo season 2. Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

It hasn't been officially confirmed yet whether Halo will be returning for a third season, but the show has reportedly seen strong viewing figures, and it certainly seems that, if the interest is there, the team intend to make more.

Executive producer Justin Falvey told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2022 that the intention was for the team to be making the show "for some time", exploring the wider universe throughout multiple seasons.

Meanwhile, showrunner David Wiener told Collider this year: "I think if you're true to the story, you wanna leave yourself with doors to walk through at the end. We have a lot. It's such a huge world.

"There's so much of the legacy, of the lore, but also, every solution brings about its own problems at the end of the season, and I think that it's a great springboard. I hope we get the chance to make more. That's totally the intention. You do think about it. I would be lying if I said we didn't."

Executive producer Kiki Wolfkill added: "You always have to assume the best, right? And you wanna be writing with that long-term view in mind. So, definitely there’s story beyond season 2 we would love to be able to explore."

When would a potential Halo season 3 be released?

Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson in Halo season 2. Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

It's hard to say exactly when Halo would be back on Paramount Plus for its third season, but given the show's history it's likely to be a fairly long wait.

The show was renewed for its second season before its first even debuted, yet it still took around two years for season 2 to be released. Season 3 hasn't even been confirmed yet.

We would therefore suggest that, were the series to be renewed, we might not see the new episodes until early 2026. However, this could of course change, and we will keep this page updated once any news arrives.

Halo cast - Who would return for a possible season 3?

Charlie Murphy as Makee in Halo. Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Were Halo to return for a third season, we'd certainly expect Pablo Schreiber to be back as Master Chief John-117. Meanwhile, the likes of Jen Taylor, Natascha McElhone and Shabana Azmi are all also likely to be back.

In truth, any of the cast from season 2 could return, even those who met their end in this most recent run. It was thought after season 2 that Charlie Murphy wouldn't be back, after her character Makee appeared to perish. However, that turned out not to be the case, with Murphy making a surprise reappearance in the first episode of season 2.

Here's the cast for Halo season 2, many of whom would be expected to return for season 3:

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan John-117

Natascha McElhone as Dr Halsey

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Olive Gray as Dr Miranda Keyes

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Fiona O'Shaughnessy as Laera

Tylan Bailey as Kessler

Joseph Morgan as James Ackerman

Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez

Christina Bennington as Cortana

Is there a trailer for a potential Halo season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Halo season 3 just yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here:

Halo season 2 is available to stream on Paramount Plus on Thursday 21st March. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

