"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work.

"We wish everyone the best going forward."

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo. Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

The first season of Halo aired in 2022, while the second followed earlier this year, in February 2024.

More like this

Showrunner David Wiener previously told Collider he hoped they got "the chance to make more" of the show in a third season, adding that "that's totally the intention". However, it seems those were not to be - at least not on Paramount Plus.

Read more:

Variety has reported that an individual with knowledge of the situation has said Xbox, production company Amblin TV and Halo video game developer 343 Industries will now try to sell the series to another broadcaster or streamer - meaning there is still a glimmer of hope that the show could return in some form.

343 Industries said in a statement: "We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future.

"We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."

The show's two seasons starred Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117, while other cast members included Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Bokeem Woodbine.

Halo seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.