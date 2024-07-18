Dune: Prophecy confirms release window in chilling new teaser
The prequel TV series will arrive on Sky and NOW this autumn.
Of all the films to have been released in 2024 so far, few have been met with as much adulation from both fans and critics as Dune: Part Two – and so any news about the upcoming spin-off TV series is bound to be met with great excitement.
Well, we're now a step closer to discovering when exactly Dune: Prophecy will air in the UK, with a chilling new teaser confirming that it will be available to stream on Sky and NOW in autumn this year.
There's still no word on a precise date at this stage – but the fact that we now know for certain the UK debut is only a few months away will certainly be welcome news for fans.
The minute-long teaser gives us another look at some of the characters who will be starring in the series, which is a prequel set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides and boasts an all-star cast that includes the likes of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Mark Strong.
The focus of the prequel is on the creation of the iconic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, and the moody trailer teases all sorts of power struggles and conflicts ahead. You can watch it in full below for a taste of what to expect.
The official plot synopsis reads: "From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."
The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune – which was written by Frank Hebert's son Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson – and it will consist of six episodes.
Other actors set to play roles include Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.
Meanwhile, House Harkonnen are not the only Great House from the Dune series to appear in the series, with the royal imperial family representing House Corrino, led by Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino and Jodhi May as Empress Natalya.
And House Atreides - the forebears of the hero Paul from the films - are represented by Broadchurch and Doctor Who's John Lennon actor Chris Mason as Kieran Atreides, described as "a Swordmaster to a Great House whose ambition to live up to his family name is disrupted when he forms an unexpected connection to a member of the royal family".
Dune: Prophecy is released this autumn on Sky and NOW in the UK.
Dune: Part Two is now on digital to buy or rent. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.