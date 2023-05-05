Continuing where the first film left off , the trailer for the second part of Dune teases the struggle that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) faces on the planet Arrakis.

It is set to be one of the most anticipated films of the year but Dune: Part Two is on its way.

However, this time, Paul now has allies in the form of the desert planet's native people, the Fremen, and has found the woman of his dreams in Chani (Zendaya).

Yet, will the scion of House Atreides succeed in his mission against the Imperium and his family's enemies, House Harkonnen?

Read on for more about the cast of the highly-awaited Dune: Part Two.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dune Part 2 cast: Full list of actors and characters in sequel

The main members of the cast of Dune: Part Two are as follows.

Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino

Dave Bautista as Count Glossu Rabban

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Read more below about the major players in the much-anticipated sequel.

Timothée Chalamet plays Duke Paul Atreides

Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides as Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Duke Paul Atreides? The new head of House Atreides and a fugitive of the Imperium and House Harkonnen, the gifted Paul is now living among the Fremen of Arrakis with the literal woman of his dreams, Chani. However, will Paul prove to be the rebel leader that the Fremen need to take on the interlopers on their world?

Where else have you seen Timothée Chalamet? The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his roles in acclaimed films such as Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Little Women, Don't Look Up, Beautiful Boy, and Dune: Part One. Chalamet will also soon be seen in the upcoming film Wonka.

Zendaya plays Chani

Zendaya as Chani in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Chani? A young and gifted warrior among the Fremen of Arrakis, Chani is perceptive and forthright when she meets Paul Atreides for the first time and they soon fall in love.

Where else have you seen Zendaya before? A well-known face from the Disney Channel, Zendaya has gone on to a music career and major film roles including in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man trilogy, The Greatest Showman, and Malcolm & Marie. Zendaya has also found acclaim and award wins for her turn as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Lady Jessica? A member of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, Lady Jessica was the concubine of the late Duke Leto Atreides and is the mother of his son and heir Paul Atreides, whom she bore against the wishes of her sisterhood.

Where else have you seen Rebecca Ferguson before? Rising to renown for her turn in the BBC drama The White Queen, Ferguson went on to appear in films such as the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Greatest Showman, The Girl on the Train, Life, and Doctor Sleep. Ferguson can also now be seen in the Apple TV+ series Silo.

Josh Brolin plays Gurney Halleck

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Gurney Halleck? The weapons master of House Atreides and one of Paul's mentors, Gurney Halleck is one of the last survivors of Duke Leto's court and now wages war on House Harkonnen.

Where else have you seen Josh Brolin before? A Hollywood mainstay, Josh Brolin is best known for his roles in The Goonies, No Country For Old Men, Milk, True Grit, Vice, Everest, Sicario, and for his role as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Austin Butler plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen? The younger nephew and heir of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and a cold warrior in his own right, Feyd-Rautha will be a deadly nemesis for Paul Atreides.

Where else have you seen Austin Butler before? Alongside television roles in The Carrie Diaries and then in films such Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butler is now best known for his Oscar-nominated turn as Elvis Presley in the musical biopic Elvis.

Florence Pugh plays Princess Irulan Corrino

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Princess Irulan Corrino? The eldest child of Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino, Princess Irulan is an academic and strategist trained in the ways of the Bene Gesserit.

Where else have you seen Florence Pugh before? The English actress is best known for her turns in The Falling, Lady Macbeth, Fighting with My Family, Little Women, Midsommar, Black Widow, Hawkeye, The Wonder, and Don't Worry Darling.

Dave Bautista plays Count Glossu Rabban

Dave Bautista as Count Glossu Rabban in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Count Glossu Rabban? Nicknamed "The Beast", Rabban is the older nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and is his blunt instrument on Arrakis.

Where else have you seen Dave Bautista before? Aside from his beloved career in the WWE, Dave Bautista is best known for his turn as Drax in the MCU films including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, along with Blade Runner 2049, Glass Onion, and Knock at the Cabin.

Christopher Walken plays Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino

Actor Christopher Walken attends the Screening of 'Heaven’s Gate' from Michael Cimino at Cinema Georges V as Part of the 8th Champs Elysees Film Festival: Day Six on June 23, 2019, in Paris, France. Foc Kan/WireImage

Who is Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino? The ruler of the Imperium who betrayed House Atreides and who is desperately clinging on to power by aligning with House Harkonnen.

Where else have you seen Christopher Walken before? An Oscar-winning Hollywood icon, Christopher Walken's lengthy career includes roles in Annie Hall, The Deer Hunter, Catch Me If You Can, A View to a Kill, True Romance, Batman Returns, Hairspray, Seven Psychopaths, and more.

Stephen McKinley Henderson plays Thufir Hawat

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat in Dune: Part One. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Thufir Hawat? A Mentat (essentially a human trained to act as a computer) who served as the Master of Assassins for House Atreides until their fall on Arrakis.

Where else have you seen Stephen McKinley Henderson before? Alongside a lengthy stage career and television roles including the Law & Order franchise, The Newsroom, The Black List, and more, Henderson has starred in films including Lincoln, Fences, Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird, and Beau Is Afraid.

Léa Seydoux plays Lady Margot Fenring

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Lady Margot Fenring? A member of the Bene Gesserit and a close friend of the Emperor, Lady Margot spends time with House Harkonnen but carries a secret mission.

Where else have you seen Lèa Seydoux before? A renowned French actress, Seydoux is known for her award-winning turn in the film Blue is the Warmest Colour, as Dr Madeleine Swann in Spectre and No Time to Die, the Wes Anderson films The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch, The Lobster, Saint Laurent, and One Fine Morning.

Stellan Skarsgård plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Baron Vladimir Harkonnen? Having narrowly survived an assassination attempt by nemesis Duke Leto Atreides in the previous film, the monstrous Baron is ready to secure the future of House Harkonnen on Arrakis and beyond.

Where else have you seen Stellan Skarsgård before? The Swedish actor and patriarch of the Skarsgård family, Stellan is well known for his work with director Lars Von Trier, Good Will Hunting, the Pirates of the Caribbean films, the Mamma Mia films, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and television series including Chornobyl and River. Skarsgård also played Dr Erik Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlotte Rampling plays Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam in Dune: Part One. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam? A leading figure in the Bene Gesserit and the Emperor's truthsayer, Mohiam always has her sisterhood's plans in mind.

Where else have you seen Charlotte Rampling before? An icon of the swingin' sixties and beyond, Charlotte Rampling is well known for her roles in European cinema from British films such as The Night Porter and 45 Years to the works of director Francois Ozon.

Javier Bardem plays Stilgar

Javier Bardem as Stilgar in Dune: Part Two. YouTube/Warner Bros

Who is Stilgar? The leader of a tribe of Fremen on Arrakis at Sietch Tabr, Stilgar becomes a key ally to Paul Atreides.

Where else have you seen Javier Bardem before? The Spanish actor is best known for his Oscar-winning turn in No Country For Old Men, Skyfall, Vicky Christina Barcelona, mother!, To The Wonder, Biutiful, and many more.

Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas on 3rd November 2023. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.