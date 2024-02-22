It's been a long time coming but the critically-acclaimed Dune: Part Two is finally nearing its release.

Director Denis Villeneuve is back with an all-star cast with some returning following the end of Dune: Part One and also new players being introduced, with new actors including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.

Dune: Part Two picks up with the fugitive Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) joining forces with the native people of Arrakis, the Fremen, including female warrior Chani (Zendaya) whom Paul had seen in his dreams before even meeting her.

However, their mutual enemies still loom large in the form of House Harkonnen and the treacherous Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino (Walken).

As his destiny becomes clearer, how far will Paul go to avenge his late father and seize control of the planet also dubbed Dune?

Regardless of what happens, composer Hans Zimmer is back to score the adventure. Here is your guide to the soundtrack of both Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two.

Dune soundtrack: Part One and Part Two score track list from Hans Zimmer

The following are details on the soundtracks for both Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part One soundtrack

Timothée Chalamet as Paul and Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica in Dune overlooking the deserts of Arrakis.
Timothée Chalamet as Paul and Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica in Dune. CHIABELLA JAMES/WARNER BROS

The following tracks are on the official soundtrack album for Dune.

  1. Dream of Arrakis - Hans Zimmer
  2. Herald of the Change - Hans Zimmer
  3. Bene Gesserit - Hans Zimmer
  4. Gom Jabbar - Hans Zimmer
  5. The One - Hans Zimmer
  6. Leaving Caladan - Hans Zimmer
  7. Arrakeen - Hans Zimmer
  8. Ripples in the Sand - Hans Zimmer
  9. Visions of Chani - Hans Zimmer
  10. Night on Arrakis - Hans Zimmer
  11. Armada - Hans Zimmer
  12. Burning Palms - Hans Zimmer
  13. Stranded - Hans Zimmer
  14. Blood for Blood - Hans Zimmer
  15. The Fall - Hans Zimmer
  16. Holy War - Hans Zimmer
  17. Sanctuary - Hans Zimmer
  18. Premonition - Hans Zimmer
  19. Ornithopter - Hans Zimmer
  20. Sandstorm - Hans Zimmer
  21. Stillsuits - Hans Zimmer
  22. My Roads Leads into the Desert - Hans Zimmer

The following tracks are from The Dune Sketchbook, which also features music from the film.

  1. Song of the Sisters - Hans Zimmer
  2. I See You in My Dreams - Hans Zimmer
  3. House Atreides - Hans Zimmer
  4. The Shortening of the Way - Hans Zimmer
  5. Paul's Dream - Hans Zimmer
  6. Moon over Caladan - Hans Zimmer
  7. Shai-hulud - Hans Zimmer
  8. Mind-killer - Hans Zimmer
  9. Grains of Sand - Hans Zimmer

Speaking about the soundtrack for the first film to The Hollywood Reporter, Hans Zimmer said: "If this is a movie about a planet 10,000 years from now, and it was a desert planet, [I thought] I should go and invent instruments and sounds you’ve never heard of.

“The only thing that should be a consistent, recognisable thing should be the female voice. Denis and I never even had to talk about it for any time at all.

"We always felt very strongly that the female characters are the driving force of the story. Even when Lady Jessica [Rebecca Ferguson] isn’t on the screen, there will be a femininity within the music — that felt very important."

Dune: Part Two soundtrack

Austin Butler as the hairless Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring dressed in a blue headscarf and dress in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE: PART TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(L-r) Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure DUNE: PART TWO. Warner Bros/Niko Tavernise

So far, the full tracklist for Dune: Part Two has been unveiled.

  1. Beginnings Are Such Delicate Times - Hans Zimmer
  2. Eclipse - Hans Zimmer
  3. The Sietch - Hans Zimmer
  4. Water of Life - Hans Zimmer
  5. A Time of Quiet Between the Storms - Hans Zimmer
  6. Harvester Attack - Hans Zimmer
  7. Ornithopter Attack - Hans Zimmer
  8. Each Man Is a Little War - Hans Zimmer
  9. Harkonnen Arena - Hans Zimmer
  10. Spice - Hans Zimmer
  11. Seduction - Hans Zimmer
  12. Never Lose Me - Hans Zimmer
  13. Travel South - Hans Zimmer
  14. Paul Drinks - Hans Zimmer
  15. Resurrection - Hans Zimmer
  16. Arrival - Hans Zimmer
  17. Southern Messiah - Hans Zimmer
  18. The Emperor - Hans Zimmer
  19. Worm Army - Hans Zimmer
  20. Gurney Battle - Hans Zimmer
  21. You Fought Well - Hans Zimmer
  22. Kiss the Ring - Hans Zimmer
  23. Only I Will Remain - Hans Zimmer

The following tracks are available to stream now.

  • A Time of Quiet Between the Storms - Hans Zimmer
  • Harvester Attack - Hans Zimmer

The album will be released on Friday 23rd February 2024.

Dune: Part Two is out in cinemas from 1st March 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

