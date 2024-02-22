Dune: Part Two picks up with the fugitive Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) joining forces with the native people of Arrakis, the Fremen, including female warrior Chani (Zendaya) whom Paul had seen in his dreams before even meeting her.

However, their mutual enemies still loom large in the form of House Harkonnen and the treacherous Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino (Walken).

As his destiny becomes clearer, how far will Paul go to avenge his late father and seize control of the planet also dubbed Dune?

Regardless of what happens, composer Hans Zimmer is back to score the adventure. Here is your guide to the soundtrack of both Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two.

Dune soundtrack: Part One and Part Two score track list from Hans Zimmer

The following are details on the soundtracks for both Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part One soundtrack

The following tracks are on the official soundtrack album for Dune.

Dream of Arrakis - Hans Zimmer Herald of the Change - Hans Zimmer Bene Gesserit - Hans Zimmer Gom Jabbar - Hans Zimmer The One - Hans Zimmer Leaving Caladan - Hans Zimmer Arrakeen - Hans Zimmer Ripples in the Sand - Hans Zimmer Visions of Chani - Hans Zimmer Night on Arrakis - Hans Zimmer Armada - Hans Zimmer Burning Palms - Hans Zimmer Stranded - Hans Zimmer Blood for Blood - Hans Zimmer The Fall - Hans Zimmer Holy War - Hans Zimmer Sanctuary - Hans Zimmer Premonition - Hans Zimmer Ornithopter - Hans Zimmer Sandstorm - Hans Zimmer Stillsuits - Hans Zimmer My Roads Leads into the Desert - Hans Zimmer

The following tracks are from The Dune Sketchbook, which also features music from the film.

Song of the Sisters - Hans Zimmer I See You in My Dreams - Hans Zimmer House Atreides - Hans Zimmer The Shortening of the Way - Hans Zimmer Paul's Dream - Hans Zimmer Moon over Caladan - Hans Zimmer Shai-hulud - Hans Zimmer Mind-killer - Hans Zimmer Grains of Sand - Hans Zimmer

Speaking about the soundtrack for the first film to The Hollywood Reporter, Hans Zimmer said: "If this is a movie about a planet 10,000 years from now, and it was a desert planet, [I thought] I should go and invent instruments and sounds you’ve never heard of.

“The only thing that should be a consistent, recognisable thing should be the female voice. Denis and I never even had to talk about it for any time at all.

"We always felt very strongly that the female characters are the driving force of the story. Even when Lady Jessica [Rebecca Ferguson] isn’t on the screen, there will be a femininity within the music — that felt very important."

Dune: Part Two soundtrack

(L-r) Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure DUNE: PART TWO. Warner Bros/Niko Tavernise

So far, the full tracklist for Dune: Part Two has been unveiled.

Beginnings Are Such Delicate Times - Hans Zimmer Eclipse - Hans Zimmer The Sietch - Hans Zimmer Water of Life - Hans Zimmer A Time of Quiet Between the Storms - Hans Zimmer Harvester Attack - Hans Zimmer Ornithopter Attack - Hans Zimmer Each Man Is a Little War - Hans Zimmer Harkonnen Arena - Hans Zimmer Spice - Hans Zimmer Seduction - Hans Zimmer Never Lose Me - Hans Zimmer Travel South - Hans Zimmer Paul Drinks - Hans Zimmer Resurrection - Hans Zimmer Arrival - Hans Zimmer Southern Messiah - Hans Zimmer The Emperor - Hans Zimmer Worm Army - Hans Zimmer Gurney Battle - Hans Zimmer You Fought Well - Hans Zimmer Kiss the Ring - Hans Zimmer Only I Will Remain - Hans Zimmer

The following tracks are available to stream now.

A Time of Quiet Between the Storms - Hans Zimmer

Harvester Attack - Hans Zimmer

The album will be released on Friday 23rd February 2024.

Dune: Part Two is out in cinemas from 1st March 2024.

