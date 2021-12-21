When is Dune out on DVD, Blu-ray and streaming?

It proved to be one of the biggest film hits of 2021.

Dune saw Arrival director Denis Villeneuve adapt the seminal novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

The film tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he journeys with his aristocratic family to the planet Arrakis to complete duties for the Galactic Empire.

The planet Arrakis is rich in the fuel known as melange (or spice), which is much fought over and valued in the galaxy.

However, the Atreides family face a trap laid for them there by their rivals, the Harkonnens.

Facing grave danger, Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) find themselves in the desert and face to face with the planet’s mysterious native population, the Fremen.

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know on where you can watch Dune.

When will Dune be released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Dune will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and on 4K HD disc in the UK.

However, there is no current release date for the film and it is instead listed as “coming soon”.

Expect to see the film arrive on disc at some point in 2022.

Dune is available to pre-order on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K HD disc on Amazon for £14.99.

This will certainly be one highly cinematic offering for your collection.

When will Dune be available to stream online in the UK?

Warner Bros

Dune is currently available to rent in the UK on digital platforms including Amazon and Apple TV+ for 48 hours for £15.99.

The film will eventually be available for digital purchase on these platforms but no date has been given.

Dune is not currently available to stream for free on a subscription streaming service in the UK but if it follows the pattern of recent Warner Bros releases then it will likely find its way onto NOW in the coming months.

Dune was released in cinemas earlier this year, while Dune: Part Two will be released on the 20th October 2023.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.