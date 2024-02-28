Reviews from critics have been almost uniformly positive, with our own four-star review calling it a "spectacular return to Arrakis", so it looks like the film will certainly be worth the wait.

With that in mind, most viewers won't need to think twice about rushing out to see the movie on as big a screen as possible, but fans with children might be wondering whether it's suitable for younger audiences.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Dune: Part Two age rating.

Dune: Part Two age rating UK

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has handed the film a 12A certificate, citing moderate violence, bloody images and threat.

That means that the film is considered suitable for all those aged 12 and over, while any viewers under that age will have to be accompanied by an adult.

In its description of the film, the BBFC mentions "impactful violence and intense battle sequences".

While going into more detail regarding the violence included in the film, it explains: "In a scene which includes bloody detail, a villain slashes one woman's neck and stabs another. A man fights several opponents in an arena, using blades to slash and stab them."

It continues: "There are also scenes of battle violence which include stabbings, shoot outs and hand-to-hand combat. Men and women are occasionally shown bloodied in the aftermath of violence."

Meanwhile, BBFC also notes some use of bad language including "s**t" and "p**s", as well as "references to the hallucinogenic properties of a fictional substance".

In the US, the film has been given the equivalent PG-13 rating.

