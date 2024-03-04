A starry list of newcomers has joined the franchise, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.

However, the biggest name to join the ensemble cast has to be Hollywood royalty Christopher Walken.

Here is everything you need to know about screen legend Christopher Walken and his role in Dune: Part Two.

More like this

Who does Christopher Walken play in Dune: Part 2?

Christopher Walken portrays Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino in Dune: Part Two.

Shaddam IV is the ruler of the Known Universe and is the latest of the Padishah Emperors from House Corrino, which originated on the planet Salusa Secundus.

Off-screen in Dune: Part One, the Emperor conspired with House Harkonnen to trap House Atreides into taking up the stewardship of Arrakis only to annihilate them with his army, the Sardakaur.

Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures

The Emperor resides on the planet Kaitan and boasts the greatest control of the Great Houses of the Landsraad and the most shares in the gigantic monopoly encompassing all forms of commerce across the Imperium, known as CHOAM.

Shaddam is the father of five daughters, the eldest being Princess Irulan Corrino (Florence Pugh) but the Bene Gesserit prevented him from having a son.

The closest advisors of the Emperor in the film are Irulan and her Bene Gesserit tutor and truthsayer, Reverend Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling).

In the novel, Shaddam is also close to his cousin, Count Hasimir Fenring and his Bene Gesserit wife Lady Margot, the latter of whom is played by Léa Seydoux in the film.

Which Dune novels does Emperor Shaddam IV appear in?

Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino in black robes in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros

Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino only appears in Dune out of Frank Herbert's original series but his present-day actions are mentioned in its sequel Dune Messiah.

Outside of these books, in the expanded series by Herbert's son Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, Shaddam has had an expanded role.

The character appeared in the Prelude to Dune trilogy which revealed his ascent to power ahead of the events of Dune.

This continued with The Caladan Trilogy which focuses primarily on House Atreides along with the Heroes of Dune sequel novels Paul of Dune and Winds of Dune.

Read More: How to read all the Dune books in order

Who else has Christopher Walken been in?

Christopher Walken at the U.S. premiere of "Dune: Part 2" held at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Centre on February 25, 2024, in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

What hasn't Christopher Walken been in?

The New York City native is a star of stage and screen, having earned himself an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Walken has starred in the likes of The Anderson Tapes (1971), Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976), Roseland (1977), Annie Hall (1977), and an Oscar-winning turn in The Deer Hunter in 1978.

Other major releases for the actor include The Dogs of War (1980), Brainstorm (1983), The Dead Zone (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), At Close Range (1986), Biloxi Blues (1988), King of New York (1990), The Comfort of Strangers (1990), Batman Returns (1992), True Romance (1993), Pulp Fiction (1994), The Prophecy (1995, and its two sequels), Suicide Kings (1997), Antz (1998) Sleepy Hollow (1999), Man on Fire (2004), Wedding Crashers (2005), Hairspray (2007), Seven Psychopaths (2012), A Late Quartet (2012), The Jungle Book (2016), Percy (2020), and, now, Dune: Part Two (2024).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Dune: Part Two is showing in cinemas now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.