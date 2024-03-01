Denis Villeneuve hasn't backed down from adapting some of the weirder parts of the novel for his epic second instalment, with the portrayal of Alia being particularly intriguing.

Anya Taylor-Joy's casting in the movie was kept under wraps until the world premiere, which she rocked up to in a gloriously apt ensemble.

Now, as fans get to enjoy the beautiful spectacle that is Dune: Part Two, with stars like Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler joining the fray, here's everything you need to know about Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia.

Who is Alia Atreides in Dune: Part Two?

Alia is the unborn daughter of Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson), making her the sister of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

Lady Jessica's pregnancy is referenced multiple points during Dune: Part Two, but most prominently when she drinks the Water of Life to become a Reverend Mother. The former Reverend Mother realises in shock that she's pregnant but it's too late to stop Lady Jessica.

By going through the ritual, Lady Jessica causes a psychic awakening for Alia who, from this point onwards, is able to talk to her mother verbally. Due to the ritual, she possesses the full powers of a Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother.

Through Lady Jessica at first, Alia is also able to talk to Paul and makes it clear that she believes and supports the prophecy that he is the Messiah. Later, when Paul himself drinks the Water of Life, he's able to communicate with his sister directly.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in the garb of a Reverend Mother in Dune: Part Two. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

We don't see Alia's birth in Dune: Part Two – she's represented by an image of a foetus before we see an adult version of her played by Taylor-Joy.

While her role is relatively brief in Dune: Part Two, she'll have a bigger role to play if Villeneuve can adapt more of Herbert's Dune series for the big screen.

Who is Alia Atreides actress Anya-Taylor Joy?

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dune: Part Two premiere. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy has had various roles across film and TV but first received global acclaim for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.

She's also starred in The VVitch, Thoroughbreds, Split, Glass, Emma, The New Mutants, Last Night in Soho, The Northman, Peaky Blinders, The Menu and Amsterdam.

Coming up, she's also set to star in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas now.

