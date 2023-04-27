The actress stars as Lady Jessica alongside the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista and newcomers to the cast, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

Rebecca Ferguson clearly could not be more excited about Dune Part II (along with the rest of us), raving about the "phenomenal" film.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what we've got to look forward to in the sequel, she teased: "It’s an absolutely phenomenal film. It’s dark, it’s gritty, the prosthetics are bonkers, Jaqueline [West, costume designer]'s clothes.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul and Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica in Dune. CHIABELLA JAMES / WARNER BROS.

"I really like number one but I think number two is a hell of a lot better."

The trailer for the second part to Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic was shown at CinemaCon, with Chalamet's Paul Atreides assuming his place as Muad’Dib, prophet of the Fremen.

The film will pick up with Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, after they fled into the desert following the betrayal by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard). Meanwhile, Zendaya's Chani will play a bigger role in Dune Part II, with the character ready for war.

Elsewhere, Ferguson is staying in the world of sci-fi, taking on the leading role of Juliette in Apple TV+'s Silo, based on the novels by Hugh Howey.

Speaking about how important it is to celebrate female heroes in sci-fi, Ferguson told RadioTimes.com: "I watched a TED Talk from a man who talked about the fact that he couldn't take his little girl to the shops to buy hero outfits for a girl.

"He showed images of Darth Vader having a discussion with Luke Skywalker on the T-shirt. It was actually Princess Leia but they've changed her for Luke because it sells better. Men sell.

"When you start looking at it and dissecting it, it is actually appalling and horrendous and quite disgusting. So the fact that I can be part of a growing entity of female heroes and giving our children something else, it means the world."

Dune Part II will hit cinemas on 3rd November. Silo will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on 5th May.

