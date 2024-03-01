The pair have joined the cast alongside Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Christopher Walken (Emperor Shaddam), and Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan).

She may have only been in the film briefly, but Lady Margot is a force to be reckoned with and a very important character in the wider world of Dune.

Read on for everything you need to know about Léa Seydoux's Dune character Lady Margot Fenring.

Who is Lady Margot Fenring in Dune: Part Two? Léa Seydoux character explained

Austin Butler as the hairless Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring. Warner Bros/Niko Tavernise

Margot, Lady Fenring is a Bene Gesserit and a close friend of Emperor Shaddam but is to her Sisterhood.

In the novel Dune, Margot is also the wife of the Emperor's closest friend and cousin, Count Hasimir Fenring.

She's a powerful member of the Sisterhood and in the film is seen using seduction to get information out of Butler's Feyd-Rautha. She reports back to the Sisterhood after capturing his attention.

They establish that the Sisterhood would be able to control him, with his particular weaknesses being seduction and humiliation.

Is Count Hasimir Fenring in Dune: Part Two?

No, Count Hasimir Fenring does not appear in Dune: Part Two. It was previously speculated by fans that Tim Blake Nelson could be playing the character, but he does not appear in the film.

However, that's not to say that Fenring will not turn up in potential future films. He plays a bigger role in the Prelude to Dune trilogy as one of Emperor Shaddam's closest friends.

Who is Lady Margot Fenring actress Léa Seydoux?

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros/Niko Tavernise

Seydoux is known for various performances across film and TV including early roles in Inglourious Basterds, Midnight in Paris, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

She received further acclaim for her roles in Blue is the Warmest Colour, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch, as well as for her performance as Madeleine Swann in Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die.

