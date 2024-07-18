The finale saw Butcher finally take V and become a supe himself for good, while Homelander consolidated his power and essentially took hold of the presidency.

He immediately used this new power to round up those who would disagree with him or fight him, including The Boys - only Starlight currently remains free.

Black Noir star Nathan Mitchell spoke with RadioTimes.com about the season's shocking conclusion, and gave his own reaction to what fans have just witnessed.

The Boys. Prime Video

He said: "I think it's a really, really great ending. I’ve got to be honest, I have not seen the ending of the show yet, because I wanted to watch it with the fans, I wanted to watch it how everyone else experiences it for once.

"But from what I remember with filming it, it’s so impactful. And you know, it's like, you can't go home.

"We’re in a new state of play, we're in a new era in this show now. The Flatiron is no more know and it's really a scramble. All The Boys are separated. Homelander and The Seven and Vought are more powerful than they've ever been, and we are really in the endgame of the show.

"You know, from what I remember filming and being around on set, we really brought it to a new place. And I think it's a very visceral experience you have when you watch it."

Mitchell also gave his thoughts on the show coming to an end with its fifth season, saying: "You always want to go out on as high of a note as possible. You want to tell the story you want to tell on your terms, and I think that's what we're doing by deciding to end it at five seasons."

Meanwhile, Mother's Milk star Laz Alonso has pitched for the show to end with a movie, which would be set up by season 5 - but has admitted fans shouldn't get their hopes up for this to actually happen.

