That's still quite a while to wait but thankfully we have a new trailer to tide us over. The new footage starts with Mark (Scott), Helly (Britt Lower) and co verbally giving their consent for the severance procedure.

But, as we saw in season 1, things aren't that simple. We see the employees of Lumon Industries seemingly running for their lives, before being offered a chilling first look at Gwendoline Christie's new character telling Mark and Helly: "You should have left."

Fans have been clamouring for news of the second instalment ever since the sci-fi hit premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022, with the streamer saying alongside its teaser: "Like you never left."

This teaser marks the most in-depth look we've had at the new episodes so far, with only small glimpses previously being released.

However, we do know a few details about what season 2 will hold, with the logline teasing: "Mark (Scott) and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Alongside Scott and Lower, Patricia Arquette will return as manager Harmony Cobel, with Christie joining the cast for season 2.

The season 1 finale of Severance gave us several huge twists, including Mark's wife being alive and well, and Helly informing the room at a Lumon event that the company lies to the public and tortures its employees.

As for what will happen next? Fans will have to wait with bated breath until January to find out.

Severance season 2 will hit Apple TV+ on 17th January 2025. Subscribe to Apple TV+ for £8.99 per month.

