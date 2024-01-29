With the series ending on a major cliffhanger, fans have been clamouring for more – and now, they're in luck.

Apple TV+ has shared a first look at season 2, which shows Scott's Mark Scout running down a corridor.

In the alt text, the streamer wrote: "A black and white action shot of Mark S. (Adam Scott) running down a long white hallway. On the right side of the picture is a large camera recording the scene, confirming Severance Season 2 is in production."

More like this

Of course, we don't have a release date or any more information just yet – but this is the first update we've had in quite some time.

It comes after producer Ben Stiller shut down reports of tension on set, reassuring fans that there has been no drama behind-the-scenes and that they're working to make the show as good as possible.

Read more:

He said on X (formerly Twitter): "No one's going to the break room. We're on the same really slow schedule we've always been on.

"Same target air date we've always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for what will happen, only time will tell! The cast have been tight-lipped on the plot, but Patricia Arquette, who plays Harmony Cobel, said: "Be scared, very scared."

She added to Entertainment Tonight: "I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things. They have a whole world in their minds.

"They just let us in, piece by piece, into what's going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful.”

What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February

Severance season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.