The Witcher’s Freya Allan: Ciri’s story “takes a dark turn” in season 4

Production is expected to get underway on the new run in March of this year, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview about her role in the new horror film Baghead, Allan revealed she has already read one script from season 4.

While the central role of Geralt has been recast for the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher , one star who will very much be back for the next instalment is Freya Allan – who reprises her role as Ciri.

Meanwhile, asked what she was most looking forward to about the much-anticipated episodes, she answered: “I’m honestly just intrigued how they’re going to translate that story from the books because it’s… for Ciri’s journey, it’s a very pivotal moment in her storyline, and takes quite a dark turn.”

She added: “I’ll be intrigued to see how they translate that to the TV version. But the prospect is exciting, to get to take her through that journey.”

The most high-profile addition to the cast is undoubtedly Liam Hemsworth – who will take over as Geralt from Henry Cavill – but he’s not the only big name to enter the ensemble.

Meanwhile, in addition to Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey will both return as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier respectively, with the new season set to follow our heroes as they traverse a war-ravaged Continent.

You can read more from Freya Allan in an upcoming edition of The Big RT Interview.

