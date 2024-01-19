When asked by Deadline at Sundance Film Festival about whether his character Joel's arc deviates from the game, lead actor Pedro Pascal said: “Does it deviate from the game? That’s a good question.

"I think that they’re always going to find ways to build on the incredible source material that they have, and surprise us with how they can use that material in a different format like a television show.

"But I wouldn’t want to spoil it for anybody, and the truth is, I don’t actually have all of the information as of yet.”

Pascal's comments follow on from showrunner Craig Mazin's previous revelations about season 2, telling ComicBook.com: "It will be different. Just as this season was different.

"Sometimes it will be different radically and sometimes it will be barely different at all. But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing."

Mazin also added: "It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil [Druckmann, co-creator] and I want to make."

More recently, there's been some major casting news, with Dopesick and Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever being cast as Abby Anderson for season 2, a character who will play a key part in Ellie's journey in season 2.

While details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps, we also do know that Young Mazino (Beef) is confirmed to play Jesse, while Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight) has also been announced to star as Dina.

“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous, and instantly lovable. You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away," showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a joint statement. "We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

The Last of Us is available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

