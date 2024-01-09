Fans of the video game will know that Abby's appearance is linked to that brutal and emotional season 1 finale in the hospital, and season 2 will see her face up to Ellie in a dangerous way. Basically, she's not to be messed with!

While much about season 2 is being kept under wraps, Nick Offerman, who played Bill, recently teased his return after he won an Emmy for his heartbreaking portrayal of Bill in season 1.

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us episode 6. HBO

Asked whether he could return for season 2, Offerman told Deadline: "Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself.

"It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other," he added, joking: "It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with."

The Last of Us season 2 is scheduled to begin production this year after a delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

While the video game provides a basis for the story, co-creator Craig Mazin previously said he won't be afraid to take the story in a different direction.

"It will be different. Just as this season was different," he told ComicBook.com. "Sometimes it will be different radically and sometimes it will be barely different at all. But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing."

He added: "It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make."

