It's been a long wait for fans, after the first half of the season finished airing on 24th November 2023.

The opening episodes have already seen plenty of twists and turns, with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) attempting to make amends following the massacre he involuntarily caused as he battled his father, Nolan, aka Omni-Man (JK Simmons), in Chicago.

Executive producer Simon Racioppa recently gave an update on the new episodes, telling Geekcentric: "Those four episodes were hopefully emotionally draining in some places, exciting in others.

"Hopefully, they make you think for the next few weeks or months to just make you reflect on it, so that you don’t just forget it. That’s what I’m hoping people will take back."

Meanwhile, creator of the original comic, Robert Kirkman, was previously asked about how production on season 3 was going, telling Collider: "I can’t say. Far enough along that there won’t be a similar gap between season 2 and season 3."

He continued: "This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for Invincible fans. So, once we’re through this, once season 2 comes out, hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won’t be these big, large gaps, theoretically."

