Invincible tells the story of 18-year-old Mark Grayson, whose father is a much-loved and well-respected superhero. Being the son of the most powerful person on the planet comes with its challenges, leaving Mark to figure out who he is while facing continuous threats.

With the new series beginning now, here's everything you need to know about when to expect a new episode of Invincible season 2.

Episode 2 of the second season of Invincible will premiere on Friday 10th November.

Currently, there have been no titles revealed for the second season, but given the first season ended up having episode titles, it's possible that they're being held back in case of spoilers.

What time do Invincible season 2 episodes come out?

Prime Video typically release new episodes of their shows, including Invincible and Gen V, at 12am UTC, or Universal Time Coordinated. However, it's not 12am everywhere in the world at that time! So here is an idea of when to expect each new Invincible episode:

Pacific Time - 5pm 2nd November

Eastern Time - 8pm 2nd November

UK Time - 1am 3rd November

Europe Time - 2am 3rd November

Invincible season 2 release schedule

Unlike the first season, Amazon and Robert Kirkman have both confirmed that the second season of Invincible will be split in two, with it currently unknown when the second half of the second second will premiere. Here is when we can expect the first half to drop:

Episode 1 - Friday 3rd November (out now)

Episode 2 - Friday 10th November

Episode 3 - Friday 17th November

Episode 4 - Friday 24th November

Currently, the release window of the second half of the season is mooted as 'Early 2024', and we imagine that by the end of the first batch, we will have a more concrete release window on when to expect it.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con 2023, Robert Kirkman explained the reasoning behind the decision to split season 2 into two halves: "With everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there.

"So I think it's good to take a pause and narratively, it's going to make things hit a little bit harder. People will know what I'm talking about when the season launches."

How to watch Invincible season 2 in the UK

Invincible season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video - if you haven't caught up yet, then season 1 is also available to stream right now!

Invincible season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

