The second part of season 2 continues to get under way on Prime Video, and Invincible producer Simon Racioppa has said that despite concerns that Omni-Man may have strayed too far from being the anti-hero in the series, there could still be more to flesh out.

Speaking in an interview with The Direct, Racioppa revealed: "He's starting to realise that maybe what he did there was not great; it was kind of wrong, and it's starting to drag on his psyche.

"And I think we just want to show you that we will explore that. And show you that maybe, you know, is there a way back? I mean, that's a question I think all of our audience can ask themselves as they watch it."

Omni-Man. Prime Video

He continued: "But we want to show you that he's a complicated person. He's more than just a mass murderer. Even you know, though, he did some terrible things, he's feeling bad about that. I want to explore that.

"Can you rehabilitate someone from that kind of situation? I don't know. I think that will be a question for our audience. But we're going to get into that pretty deeply."

Of course, Racioppa is referring to the fact that Nolan murdered nearly all of the Guardians of the Globe team, turned on Earth and was narrowly beaten by his son.

The finale saw Omni-Man continue his deadly rampage, wiping out millions of innocents after his actions were revealed.

Knowing all of that, can Invincible fans really get back to thinking of Omni-Man as a good character?

Well, Racioppa says: "We want to make sure that everything in season 1 matters, everything [Omni-Man] did in season 1 matters. And it matters to our characters and matters to the world, and it matters to him.

"Nolan starts to realise that, you know, he has deep feelings. He's not just a Viltrumite anymore. You know, he's at least partially human for having lived with Debbie on Earth for 20 years."

So far, season 2 part 2 has gotten off to a riotous start, providing answers to some of our most burning questions as well as dishing out twist after twist with the Viltrumite attack, more heavy-hitting deaths and the prospect of plenty more massacres.

The series follows teenage Mark, son of Omni-Man, who is voiced by Steven Yeun (Beef), and in this season so far, we see just how far the protagonist has come in his superheroism.

As per the season 2 synopsis: "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

"Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it."

