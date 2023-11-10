Centring around teen Mark Grayson (son of Omni-Man), as he finally gains his superpowers due to his dad’s Viltrumite heritage, Invincible subverts expectations with the reveal that his father’s legacy might not be as heroic as it seems.

As seen in an early flashback, Mark grew up believing the notion that his father was sent to Earth to be its sole protector, so in a shocking turn of events, everything he thought he knew about Viltrumites is turned upside-down when Nolan reveals his true motives.

The season one opener, It’s About Time, featured one of the biggest (and bloodiest!) shocks in a superhero series ever, with Omni-Man brutally slaughtering superhero team - and his supposed friends - the Guardians of the Globe, in the dark climactic showdown.

But why did Omni-Man murder the heroic group he often worked alongside? And will Mark eventually accept his fate and join his father’s mission?

Why did Omni-Man kill the Guardians of the Globe?

When we first meet the Graysons, Mark is clearly itching to gain his superpowers and become a hero just like his dad.

However, it’s clear that Nolan isn’t all that excited about the notion - with mum Debbie having to kick him under the table to remind him to feign interest in his son’s hopes.

When Mark’s powers finally kick in, as he accidentally launches a rubbish bag into space, Nolan is evidently disappointed - and his behaviour towards his son and wife outwardly changes.

Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson) in Invincible season 2. Prime Video

Following a strained training session with his son, Nolan coldly explains to Debbie: "Mark got his powers so late, I wasn’t prepared for this. It changes things. I can’t help but think, maybe our lives would be better if he hadn’t gotten them at all."

As the series progresses, it becomes clear that Nolan harbours conflicting emotions over his family and life on Earth, raising doubts over his loyalty to the Viltrumite cause.

Mark gaining his powers was an unfortunate wake-up call for Nolan, who had grown comfortable in his domestic cover life, while becoming one of the planet’s most beloved heroes.

Season 1 finale Where I Really Come From finally revealed the true motives of the Viltrumite Empire - and the real reason why he was sent to Earth.

The arrival of his son’s powers unfortunately has wider implications for his peaceful life on Earth, triggering Nolan to revert back to his Viltrumite duties - preparing the Earth for the incoming Viltrumite invasion.

And to do that, he had to remove the biggest threat to the takeover - Earth’s most powerful protectors, The Guardians of the Globe.

What are the Viltrumite Empire’s plans?

The humanoid alien species are, for all intents and purposes, genocidal space conquerors, whose main aim is to expand the rule of their tyrannical Empire across the galaxy.

Following the 'great purge' on Viltrum - a shocking genocide which saw huge swathes of the population who were deemed weak destroyed in an attempt to create a superior civilisation - the planet was deemed a utopia filled with a 'genetically perfect' population of unstoppable warriors hellbent on universal domination.

However, with a reduced population, the Viltrumites had to strategically send single warriors to take over individual planets across the universe, with the aim of weakening and destabilising the defence of the planet from the inside - often posing as heroes or saviours.

JK Simmons and Steven Yeun as Omni-Man and Mark Grayson in Invincible. Amazon

These individuals were also tasked with producing offspring with the native population, and seeing whether their progeny inherited similar superpowers as them.

These children could then bolster the Viltrumite population and cause - helping with the eventual takeover.

However, if the planet’s population resisted their eventual planned takeover, the Viltrumites were ordered to decimate the native species and/or destroy their planet.

So by becoming a 'devoted' father and husband, Earth’s greatest hero and protector, working with the Global Defense Agency and the Guardians of the Globe, Nolan created the perfect cover for infiltrating Earth and eliminating all high-level opposition to the Viltrumite takeover.

Nolan’s mission comes to fruition in another universe

In the unsettling season two opener A Lesson For Your Next Life, we see a dark, apocalyptic alternative universe in which Mark did indeed accept his father’s mission, taking his place by his side in the domination of Earth.

In a particularly shocking scene, the pair track down the last remaining members of the new-look Guardians of the Globe - the leaders of the resistance - and once again brutally dispatch them while killing dozens of other citizens.

Angstrom Levy, a new character introduced this season who can portal between universes, is collecting versions of himself from every corner of the multiverse to work together and save the world from the cruel grip of the various versions of Mark and Nolan.

Season 2 will undoubtedly explore their complicated shared legacy and whether Nolan and Mark’s fate will eventually prove the same as their multiversal counterparts, joining Viltrumite’s quest for galactic domination.

Invincible season 2 part 1 continues weekly on Fridays on Prime Video.

