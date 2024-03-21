The final episode finally introduced The Flood, which saw Master Chief John-117 come face to face with the Arbiter, and much to the delight of fans, there was an appearance from the Guilty Spark, setting up future episodes beyond season 2.

As with every adaptation, some viewers have been critical of the show, noting that it has strayed too far from the game - but based on the reactions to the finale, plenty are in agreement that it's been the best of the series.

Following the episode release, one user wrote: "My God, Halo. MY GOD. What a way to stick the landing. Just pure gobsmacking. What a season! What a finale!!!"

The praise didn't stop there, as another penned: "Such a good episode damn. Now it really appears they had to establish their own origin for the entire story but now are leading into the first Halo game story."

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo season 2. Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+ Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

The second season saw Master Chief lead his team of elite Spartans against the Covenant - and with the galaxy on the brink, he embarked on a journey to find the Halo.

"Completely breathless after watching the Halo season 2 finale," another wrote on X. "They nailed it, no notes. This episode will 'Spark' some strong emotions! Season 3 cannot come fast enough!"

While plenty of fans are excited for a potential season 3, Paramount is yet to confirm whether or not the series will return.

Executive producer Justin Falvey told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2022 that the intention was to make the show "for some time", enabling the team to explore the wider universe across multiple seasons.

Meanwhile, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill told Collider: "You always have to assume the best, right? And you wanna be writing with that long-term view in mind. So, definitely there’s story beyond season 2 we would love to be able to explore."

Halo season 2 is available to stream on Paramount Plus now.

