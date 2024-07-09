Alonso plays Marvin – better known by the perplexing nickname 'Mother's Milk' – who works closely with the likes of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) to bring down Homelander (Antony Starr) and his cronies.

Following the recent announcement that The Boys would be ending with season 5, the cast appeared as guests on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to share their ambitions and fears about wrapping things up.

Alonso suggested: "Make the last episode of season 5 a cliffhanger and announce the film that we’ve been filming since the beginning of the series, pretty much."

To prevent excitement levels getting too high, the actor added that his pitch to Kripke had so far been unsuccessful, joking that he "always somehow gets out of that one".

In a statement following the news, the screenwriter and producer said that ending The Boys after five seasons was "always my plan", neatly mirroring the timeline he initially set for his earlier hit series, Supernatural.

Addressing his denials that the show had a fixed endpoint, Kripke added: "I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax."

Antony Starr (Homelander), Cameron Crovetti (Ryan) in The Boys season 4. Prime Video

Also on Happy Sad Confused, co-star Antony Starr stressed the importance that The Boys goes out on a high note, as a disappointing final season can really tarnish the memory of a formerly successful series.

"I think there’s nothing worse — and I’ve been involved in a show that did this, it was f***ing horrible — you do that last season and it’s s**t," he said. "And you get remembered very poorly and you have to kind of wear that.

"I like to think that we will go out on a really strong note and I think we all deserve that."

Starr didn't clarify which of his earlier television projects he was referring to, but New Zealand-based shows Mercy Peak and Outrageous Fortune, as well as US drama Banshee, are among his past multi-season projects.

While The Boys is ending with season 5, the franchise could conceivably continue further, with one successful spin-off – Gen V – already well-established.

