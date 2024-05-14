"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said.

"We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

Kripke added: "The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order.

More like this

"The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about."

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys season 4. Amazon Studios

Similarly, Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said of the season 5 announcement: "Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride.

"And we couldn’t be more proud of our producers, writers, cast and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can’t wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next."

We're only a month away from the long-awaited release of season 4, but with the news that season 5 is already being planned for, viewers of the series will have further instalments to get their heads around.

The series renewal is certainly great news for fans of The Boys, and it comes after Kripke refused to weigh in on whether or not The Boys season 4 would be it for the franchise when quizzed by RadioTimes.com.

Read more:

Citing his past claim that his other series Supernatural would end after five seasons when it actually ended up running for 15, he said: "As the person who was literally the most wrong in the world of how long a show should go – like, there's no showrunner in the history of the medium who has ever been so wrong about when his show was going to end – I would say that I've learned well from that mistake, and I don't really give away where my endpoints are anymore."

While nothing has yet been revealed about season 5, we know that season 4 will see a major war kick off between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr), as Butcher plans to release a deadly virus to take out the supes.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

An official synopsis for the season 4 reads: "The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

"Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son, as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

More recently, fans got a glimpse of the action to come in an official trailer, which teased an intense and bloody battle between Butcher's clan and the supes as Butcher does all he can with his weakening heart.

The Boys season 4 will arrive on Prime Video on Thursday 13th June. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.