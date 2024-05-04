If you think it sounds slightly wild, that's because it is. Season 4 sees the world on the brink and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) will stop at nothing to to find a way to stop the supes. But with the supes as power hungry as ever, it's not exactly the most plain-sailing of missions.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys season 4 Amazon Studios

Things are even more time constrained as Butcher is running out of time due to his weakening heart but he's hellbent on unleashing his plan – to release a deadly virus on the supes. And the trailer also gives us our first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character who is onboard to help Butcher in order to save humanity.

Watch the full trailer for yourself below.

It's been a little while since fans have had a new glimpse of the upcoming season with a teaser trailer having been previously released last December. In it, we got our first look at some of the returning faces in the series as well as Morgan's character.

We also got a sense of some of the major political tensions to come but the full trailer which has now released really drives home the high stakes at play in season 4.

As per the season 4 synopsis: "Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader.

"The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

The new season is coming out this June and will be a staggered release, with the finale set to air on 18th July. As for whether or not this will be the last instalment of The Boys, Eric Kripke refused to weigh in when quizzed by RadioTimes.com.

Citing his past claim that Supernatural would end after five seasons when it actually ended up running for 15, he said: "As the person who was literally the most wrong in the world of how long a show should go – like, there's no showrunner in the history of the medium who has ever been so wrong about when his show was going to end – I would say that I've learned well from that mistake, and I don't really give away where my endpoints are anymore."

The Boys season 4 will arrive on Prime Video on Thursday 13th June. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

