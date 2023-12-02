The first trailer, which teased the return of the series in 2024, also gives us our first look at new cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The series will pick up on the campaign trail with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who is under Homelander's thumb, in line to be vice president - while the world is left in chaos around them.

Of course, there will be a lot of mind-bending, stomach-wrenching action along the way, with some gruesome new supe powers teased in the clip, including some body-splitting. Basically, it's still not for the faint-hearted.

We also see the first scenes of Butcher meeting Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character - and it appears the pair are about to team up. Plus, it's a good time to be a Starlight (Erin Moriarty) fan, as we see our girl back in action.

Plus, Homelander is clearly still as dangerous as ever, with the trailer ending with a chilling shot of him drenched in blood - presumably not his own.

While we don't have a specific release date for The Boys season 4 just yet, we do know it's coming sometime in 2024 - and we have some clues about the plot, involving our very own Butcher.

The final scenes of Gen V, which lead into The Boys season 4, show him making an unexpected cameo. It seems that the new season will see Butcher visiting Godolkin and investigating The Woods.

Meanwhile, there's the added pressure of the world being on the brink of collapse with Butcher and the rest of The Boys having to find a way to work together to save it - despite their recent issues.

No pressure there, then.

The Boys season 4 will arrive on Prime Video in 2024. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now

