That means not only will The Boys themselves be back, with Butcher still on his quest to destroy Homelander, but the Seven will be back too, and with the outrageous 'Herogasm' storyline on the cards for this season, all bets are off as to how depraved they will get.

Amazon Prime Video 's shocking and intense superhero series The Boys is back this week, with almost all of the major characters set to return.

One character whose return isn't certain is Aya Cash's Stormfront, who was left severely injured and charred at the end of season 2 after her Nazi allegiances were outed.

Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast of The Boys season 3.

Karl Urban plays William 'Billy' Butcher

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Billy Butcher? Butcher is a former C.I.A. operative turned vigilante, who is consumed by one mission in life: to destroy superheroes, particularly Homelander. At the start of season 3 he's working for the Government, supervised by Hughie, but it isn't long before he re-enters the fight.

Where have I seen Karl Urban before? Urban has had a long and high profile Hollywood career, appearing in film franchises including Star Trek as Bones, The Lord of the Rings as Éomer and the MCU, as Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok. He also starred in films including Dredd, Pete's Dragon and Doom.

Jack Quaid plays Hugh "Hughie" Campbell Jr

Jack Quaid as Hugh "Hughie" Campbell Jr in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Hughie Campbell? Hughie is a mild-mannered guy whose life was upended when his girlfriend Robin was killed by superhero A-Train. He joined the Boys to fight with Butcher, but is now working for the Government under Victoria Neuman.

Where have I seen Jack Quaid before? The son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Jack Quaid has had roles in The Hunger Games, Smallfoot and this year's Scream. He is currently starring in Star Trek: Lower Decks and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer.

Antony Starr plays Homelander

Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Homelander? Homelander is the greatest superhero alive, and the leader of The Seven. He can fly, has superstrength and superhearing, and he can see through almost anything with his x-ray vision and then destroy it with his laser eyes. But he's also a deeply troubled, psychopathic killer. It seems that no-one can stop him, but now his son Ryan is coming into his powers, maybe he will have some new competition...

Where have I seen Antony Starr before? Starr is best known for his role in The Boys, but has also appeared in series such as American Gothic and Banshee, as well as the film Without a Paddle.

Erin Moriarty plays Annie January / Starlight

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Starlight? Starlight, real name Annie January, always wanted to save the world, but when she joined the Seven she learned of their corruption and depravity. She helps the Boys in an attempt to take the Seven down from the inside, and forms a relationship with Hughie.

Where have I seen Erin Moriarty before? Moriarty appeared as Hope in the first season of Jessica Jones and as Audrey in the first season of True Detective. She has also had roles in films including Captain Fantastic, The Kings of Summer and The Watch.

Dominique McElligott plays Maggie Shaw / Queen Maeve

Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw / Queen Maeve in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Queen Maeve? Queen Maeve is a leading member of the Seven who has previously gone along with Homelander's brutal actions. However, throughout the seasons she's started to question him and at the end of season 2 she came to the Boys' aid against Homelander and Stormfront.

Where have I seen Dominique McElligott before? McElligott appeared as Hannah Conway in Netflix's House of Cards and has had roles in films including Moon and The Guard.

Jessie T Usher plays Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Jessie T Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is A-Train? A-Train is a member of The Seven and the fastest man in the world. He's a particular target for Hughie, after he killed his girlfriend Robin. He previously lost his place on The Seven but has subsequently re-joined the team.

Where have I seen Jessie T Usher before? Usher starred as Cam Calloway in the series Survivor's Remorse, and has appeared in major films including Shaft, Independence Day: Resurgence and The Banker.

Laz Alonso plays Marvin T 'Mother's' Milk

Laz Alonso as Marvin T 'Mother's' Milk in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Mother's Milk? Mother’s Milk is an old friend of Butcher's who previously left the Boys to live the quiet life with his family. However, Butcher keeps pulling him back in.

Where have I seen Laz Alonso before? Alonso has had roles in films including Fast & Furious and Avatar, as well as in series such as Southland, LA's Finest and Power Book II: Ghost.

Chace Crawford plays Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is The Deep? The Deep is a former member of The Seven who can breathe underwater and communicate with sea creatures. He lost his place on the team after Starlight revealed that he sexually assaulted her, and previously tried to redeem himself through the Church of the Collective.

Where have I seen Chace Crawford before? Outside of The Boys, Crawford is best known for his role in Gossip Girl as Nate. He has also appeared in films including What to Expect When You're Expecting and Rules Don't Apply.

Tomer Capone plays Serge / Frenchie

Tomer Capone as Serge / Frenchie in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Frenchie? Frenchie is a member of the Boys with a history as a killer-for-hire. He rediscovered his humanity when he met and formed a bond with Kimiko.

Where have I seen Tomer Capone before? Before The Boys, Capone appeared in Israeli series including One on One, When Heroes Fly and Fullmoon.

Karen Fukuhara plays Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Kimiko? Kimiko is a member of the Boys who was experimented on with compound V as part of Vought's plan to create supervillains. She's mute and at first considered a threat, but forms a bond with Frenchie.

Where have I seen Karen Fukuhara before? Fukuhara played Katana in 2016's Suicide Squad and voiced Glimmer in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Last year, she voiced F in an episode of Star Wars: Visions.

Nathan Mitchell plays Black Noir

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Black Noir? Black Noir is The Seven’s superpowered ninja, who is completely silent and enigmatic. Little is known about him and what lies behind his mask is a complete mystery.

Where have I seen Nathan Mitchell before? Mitchell has had roles in Arrow, Ginny & Georgia and iZombie.

Colby Minifie plays Ashley Barrett

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Ashley Barrett? Ashley was previously the Director of Talent Relations for Vought, but has now taken over as Senior Vice President of Hero Management after the death of Madelyn Stillwell.

Where have I seen Colby Minifie before? Outside of The Boys, Minifie has played Virginia in Fear the Walking Dead, Robyn in Jessica Jones and Ginger in The Marvellous Mrs Maisel. She also appeared in 2020 Netflix film I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Claudia Doumit plays Victoria Neuman

Claudia Doumit as Victoria 'Vic' Neuman in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Victoria Neuman? Victoria Neuman is a congresswoman who campaigns against supes. However, at the end of season 2 it's revealed that she is herself a murdering supe, though her allegiances are currently unknown.

Where have I seen Claudia Doumit before? Doumit had roles in the series Timeless, Scandal and Supergirl. She also appeared in Cate Blanchett film Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

Jensen Ackles plays Soldier Boy

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Who is Soldier Boy? Soldier Boy is the legendary first superhero, who the Boys look for in season 3.

Where have I seen Jensen Ackles before? Ackles is best known for playing Dean Winchester in Supernatural and also appeared in Dawson's Creek, Smallville and Big Sky.

The Boys season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3rd June. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

